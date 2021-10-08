Czech Republic face Wales in the World Cup qualifiers this week and the two sides will look to secure a vital win here.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

The last time these two sides met, Wales managed to pick up a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic. The home side will look to avenge that defeat this week.

Czech Republic vs Wales team news

The home side will be without Vladimir Coufal, Lukas Masopust, Petr Sevcik and Jan Boril for this game. Meanwhile, Wales will miss Gareth Bale, Rhys Norrington-Davies, David Brooks and Tom Lockyer.

Czech Republic possible starting lineup: Vaclik; Mateju, Kalas, Celustka, Novak; Holes, Soucek; Pesek, Barak, Hlousek; Schick

Wales possible starting lineup: Ward; Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Gunter; Morrell, Allen; Wilson, Ramsey, James; Moore

Czech Republic vs Wales form guide

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a defeat in World Cup qualifiers against Belgium. Meanwhile, Wales have managed to pick up four points from their last two World Cup qualifiers.

Both teams have picked up seven points in Group E so far but Wales have a game in hand.

Czech Republic vs Wales betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Czech Republic vs Wales from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Czech Republic – 8/11

• Draw – 5/2

• Wales – 4/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 19/13

• Under – 5/8

Czech Republic vs Wales prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up a win here but Czech Republic will probably have an advantage here. Wales are without Gareth Bale and they could struggle in the final third without the Real Madrid ace.

Meanwhile, the hosts will have Patrik Schick back in action here and they will be favourites to secure all three points.

Prediction: Czech Republic to win.

Get Czech Republic to win at 8/11 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Czech Republic vs Wales at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £40 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £40 in free bets.

To get £40 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code BETFRED40, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event to receive £40 in free sports bets

Click here to get £40 in free sports bets at Betfred