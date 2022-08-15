Czech Masters Preview: Golf Betting Tips, Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After Ewen Ferguson triumphed at the Northern Ireland Open last week at Galgorm Castle, this week attentions turn back to the DP World Tour for the 2022 Czech Masters from Albatross Golf Resort, Czech Republic.

Some huge names in the world of golf travel to Prague looking to claim victory on European soil. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

After the Northern Ireland Open last week, the DP World Tour is back on the road, so who will be victorious after 72 holes comes Sunday afternoon this week in the Czech Republic? So without further ado, here are our Czech Masters betting tips and as we bid to predict the winner this week from Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic.

Czech Masters Preview

After a compelling ISPS Handa World Invitational (Northern Ireland Open) last week at Galgorm Castle Golf Club, this week is the turn of the Czech Masters. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading to the Czech Republic this week in a bid to win this stellar event. Golf in the Czech Republic is few and far between, so this week should be an exciting one on the DP World Tour.

The Czech Masters field will be hopeful of hitting their best form this week, looking to win a sizable share of the €1,750,000 prize pot. The Czech Masters should be an exciting, eventful and entertaining week of golfing action over in Prague.

Some notable names from the golfing world such as former European Ryder Cup players, Victor Dubuisson, Andy Sullivan and Jamie Donaldson feature in the field this week in Wales. Englishman Jordan Smith and Frenchman Victor Perez also feature and are amongst the favourites to lift the Czech Masters trophy come Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Johannes Veerman triumphed as he fended off the likes of Sean Crocker and Tapio Pulkkanen finishing on -15 par after 72 holes. If you think Veerman has what it takes to defend his Czech Masters title and go back-to-back here at Albatross Golf Resort, you can get him at a price of 30/1 with Bet UK.

Taking a look at the course itself, Albatross Golf Resort is a real masterpiece. The course was designed by golf course architect Keith Preston in 2009. It is a par 72 and is 7,468 yards in length. Albatross Golf Resort has hosted the Czech Masters since 2014, when the tournament was first created.

Without further ado, here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the 2022 Czech Masters this week at Albatross Golf Resort, Czech Republic.

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Czech Masters Betting Tips

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to chance

Czech Masters Tip 1: John Catlin to win @ 18/1 with Bet UK

Our best bet for the Czech Masters this week from Albatross Golf Resort, Czech Republic, is the American, John Catlin.

Catlin already has three wins under his belt on the DP World Tour, including notable ones such as the Irish Open in 2020 and the Austrian Golf Open last year. Catlin is yet to win this year, but has had some decent performances of late.

At the Irish Open at the beginning of July, the 31-year-old finished in a tie for fourth place, finishing on -15 par and only a few shots off the winner. Before this, Catlin finished on -8 par at the Scandinavian Mixed Open in June, and played some fantastic golf.

It is clear to see that the American can compete with anyone in the world of golf on his day, and when on song he is without a doubt one of the best DP World Tour players right now.

The American also had a decent week last week at Galgorm Castle in the ISPS Handa World Invitational, where he finished in a tie for 13th place, just one shot outside the top ten. This was another decent week of golf for Catlin, who will be relatively happy with his golf game right now.

Catlin will be confident of bringing that form from last week and turning it into a win this week on a golf course that should suit his eye and will play to his strengths. If Catlin gets the putter going, he will be one to watch for sure this week at Albatross Golf Resort.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 18/1 with Bet UK.

Czech Masters Tip 2: Oliver Farr to win and each-way @ 80/1 with Bet UK

Our each-way selection this week at the 2022 Czech Masters is Welsh golfing star, Oliver Farr.

Like our first selection, Farr comes here this week after a reasonably good week in Northern Ireland last week at Galgorm Castle. The Welshman finished in a tie for 18th place, just two shots off a Top 10 finish.

The 34-year-old was well in contention going into Sunday last weekend, but a level par final round halted his assault on the leaderboard, with other players performing better on the day.

However, Farr should take last week as another positive display on his quest to winning his maiden DP World Tour title.

Farr’s form this season has been relatively consistent, with a Top 10 finish at the Hero Open at the back end of last month under his belt too. Farr can certainly build on these recent performances and is one to keep an eye out for this week at the Czech Masters.

Comes here in good form and will be happy with where his golf game is at at present. Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 80/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Catlin and Farr are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Thomas Pieters @ 13/2, Marcus Kinhult @ 35/1, Sean Crocker @ 25/1, Laurie Canter @ 25/1 and Renato Paratore @ 60/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets