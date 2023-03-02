Ahead of Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane this weekend at UFC 285, we decided to take a deep dive into the MMA career of Ciryl Gane. Read on to find out more about his professional MMA record, previous fights, notable UFC wins and how many knockouts he has under his belt.

Ciryl Gane MMA Record

Ciryl Gane turned professional back in 2018 with a debut victory against Bobby Sullivan in Montreal, Canada. Since then, Gane has had another 10 professional MMA fights, with all but three of them coming inside the UFC.

The Frenchman has had a meteoric rise since coming to the UFC in 2019. He quickly moved up the rankings with some impressive knockouts and submissions and fought for UFC gold in just his eighth fight in the organisation. He fell short in the end in his maiden world title fight, but has the chance to right that wrong this weekend at UFC 285 against Jon Jones.

The fight is set to headline UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night. Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane is the star attraction, with some world title action in the women’s flyweight division also on the undercard.

Valentina Shevchenko aims to defend her UFC Women’s Featherweight Title against challenger Alexa Grasso on the main card. That is the chief support this weekend, but all eyes will certainly be on the main event – Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane.

The fighting pride of France will be hopeful of making it second time lucky as he embarks on the biggest fight of his life on Saturday night against arguably one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live.

As previously mentioned, Ciryl Gane made his professional MMA debut just five years ago. He fought on TKO Fight Night 1 where he made the perfect start to his career by winning via submission in the very first round of the fight. Jones then had just two more fights as a pro MMA fighter before signing a deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

‘Bon Gamin’ won his first seven UFC fights on the trot before running into Francis Ngannou – the only blemish on his resumé. However, he bounced back to winning ways last time out with a win over Tai Tuivasa in a fight that will live long in the memory as the 32-year-old secured a sensational knockout in the third round.

Of his nine fights in the UFC, Gane was won eight of them. Of those eight wins, two have come by submission, three by knockout and three by decision. It’s fair to say that Ciryl Gane is the complete heavyweight. He has great stand-up, an incredible ground game and can win fights by any means necessary.

Gane won the UFC Interim Heavyweight Title when he beat Derrick Lewis by TKO at UFC 265 back in August 2021 in Houston, Texas. He was also awarded performance of the night, earning him an extra $50,000 in the process.

It’s fair to say that Ciryl Gane is one of the best heavyweights on the planet without a shadow of a doubt. However, he is right up against it this weekend against the mighty Jon Jones.

The list of names he has defeated is simply magnificent since signing for the UFC. Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis, Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov are just a few of the stellar names Gane has defeated during his short UFC tenure.

The Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane UFC Heavyweight Title fight is truly compelling and has captured the attention of MMA fans from all around the world. We are now just days away from the contest, with both men confident of knocking their counterpart out and becoming the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

In the lead up to the fight, Jon Jones is still the favorite to win the fight with the best offshore betting sites at odds of -160. However, a lot of people are backing Ciryl Gane to win the fight as the underdog. He is currently priced around +140 with the best offshore gambling sites to pull off the upset.

With just days until fight night, UFC fans can watch the Jones vs Gane fight live on ESPN+ PPV. This is without a doubt the biggest fight of the year so far. US fight fans will be hoping this fight lives up to all expectation. Will Jon Jones make a successful return and become a two-weight UFC champion, or will the Frenchman upset the odds and win the UFC Heavyweight Title at his second attempt?

Only time will tell what happens in the main event at UFC 285! What a fight we have in prospect – fingers crossed it lives up to the hype!

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane – UFC 285 Fight Info

🥊 UFC Match: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 Records: Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s)

Jon Jones (26-1, 10 KO’s) | Ciryl Gane (11-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Heavyweight Title

UFC Heavyweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Jones -160 | Gane +140

