Croatia will be looking to pick up the three points when they take on Cyprus in the World Cup qualifiers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday at 19:45 pm BST.

Croatia are on top of Group H and they will be confident of getting a good result here. Meanwhile, Cyprus will look to pull off an upset at home.

Cyprus vs Croatia team news

Cyprus have a fully fit squad to choose from. Meanwhile, Croatia will be without Dejan Lovren, Josip Juranovic and Ivica Ivusic.

Cyprus possible starting line-up: Michail; Karo, K. Sotiriou, Katelaris; Psaltis, Kastanos, Artymatas, Avraam; Loizou, P. Sotiriou, Pittas

Croatia possible starting line-up: Livakovic; Uremovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic; Brozovic, Kovacic, Modric; Ivanusec, Kramaric, Perisic

Cyprus vs Croatia form guide

Croatia have picked up four wins and a draw in their six qualifiers so far and they have kept a clean sheet in their last three outings.

Cyprus are coming into this game on the back of five consecutive defeats across all competitions.

Cyprus vs Croatia betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cyprus vs Croatia from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Cyprus – 16/1

• Draw – 9/2

• Croatia – 1/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 1/1

Cyprus vs Croatia prediction

Croatia will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here. Cyprus are on a losing streak right now and they will struggle to contain an in-form Croatian side.

An away win is more or less certain this week.

Prediction: Croatia win.

