Crystal Palace vs Stoke City top five betting offers and free bets for FA Cup match

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City top five betting offers and free bets for FA Cup match

Updated

1 hour ago

on

odsonne edouard - crystal palace vs stoke city betting offers

Crystal Palace face Stoke City in an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Tuesday night and our football betting expert is on hand with the top five betting offers and best free bets available for the game.

Best Crystal Palace vs Stoke City free bets and betting offers

If you’re looking for a Crystal Palace vs Stoke City free bet, take a look at the top five betting offers for the FA Cup fifth-round game below and wager on tonight’s action for free.

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City odds: Eagles backed to advance on to next round of FA Cup by bookmakers

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Crystal Palace 8/15 Bet365 logo
Draw 3/1 Bet365 logo
Stoke City 11/2 Bet365 logo

How to claim a Crystal Palace vs Stoke City free bet

Claiming the Crystal Palace vs Stoke City free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the instructions below and bet on the FA Cup fifth-round clash for free.

  1. Click this link to go to bet365
  2. Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc.
  3. Deposit £10 into your account
  4. Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market
  5. Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Crystal Palace vs Stoke City free bets

To claim and use your free bets at bet365, all you need to do is sign up, deposit funds into your account, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

The moment your qualifying bet settles, you will receive £50 in free bet credits which you can use on the FA Cup game between Crystal Palace & Stoke City, or on any other sports market, including Six Nations rugby, Horse Racing at Cheltenham, UFC 272, and countless other markets from around the world. 

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City betting tips and prediction

The Eagles have really begun to spread their wings in recent months, losing just one of six games in all competitions and clambering up to 11th place in the Premier League table.

In its most recent outings, Patrick Vieira’s side defeated struggling Watford, 4-1, thanks to goals from Jean-Phillipe Mateta, Conor Gallagher, and a brace from Wilfried Zaha, but did slip to a 1-1 draw against in-form Burnley last time out.

Back in the cup, goals from Jean Phillipe-Mateta and Michae Olisse helped Crystal Palace to knock Millwall out with a 2-1 win at The Den in the third round, before goals from Marc Guehi and another from Olisse were enough to defeat Hartlepool in the fourth round.

Stoke City, meanwhile, have made it to the fifth round of this year’s FA Cup by winning against Leyton Orient by two goals to nil thanks to goals from Tom Ince and Tyrese Campbell. The Potters then eliminated Wigan by the same scoreline, with both Josh Maja and Jacob Brown getting on the scoresheet.

Despite a decent cup run, the Potters are without a win in four games in the league and down in 15th place in the EFL Championship, most recently having a man sent off in a 1-2 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Though there is always a chance of an upset in football’s oldest competition, Crystal Palace have emerged victorious in five of the last six games vs Stoke City in all competitions, including a 2-1 win in the most recent game back in 2017.

Stoke City’s recent form away from home has been poor, too. The Potters are winless in four games away from the bet365, which is not the kind of run you want to be on as you get set to travel to Premier League opposition.

Based on the recent form and historical fixtures between these two sides, we’re backing Crystal Palace to win this match. But, with odds of just 8/15 on that prediction panning out, we’re also going to add some extra legs to the bet by backing Wilfried Zaha, who scored two goals a fortnight ago vs Watford, to get himself back amongst the goals this evening.

Using the superb bet builder tool at bet365, it’s possible to wager on a Crystal Palace win with Wilfried Zaha to score at any time at the enticing odds of 2/1, meaning a £10.00 stake pays out £30.00.

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City betting tips: Crystal Palace to win & Wilfried Zaha to score at any time @ 2/1 with bet365 

