Crystal Palace vs Stoke City live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

Crystal Palace welcome Stoke City to Selhurst Park for an FA Cup fifth-round clash this evening

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City preview

Crystal Palace have been on a great run in recent weeks, losing just one of their last six games in all comps, and emerging with four points from their last two EPL fixtures against Watford and, more recently, Burnley in a game that ended 1-1 at the weekend.

The marked improvement in recent form has left the Eagles in 11th place in the EPL.

In the FA Cup, Patrick Vieira’s side has already eliminated Millwall, 2-1, in the third round before disposing of Hartlepool, 2-0, in the fourth round to set up tonight’s fifth-round tie with Stoke City.

Stoke, meanwhile, are currently down in 15th place in the EFL Championship and, after having a man sent off, head into tonight’s game after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The result means that Stoke City are now without a win in four games in the league.

Still, there is no doubt that the Potters have the potential to be a banana skin for Patrick Vieira’s side. They’ve performed well to date in the FA Cup and have made it to this stage on merit by defeating Leyton Orient and Wigan, winning 2-0 on both occasions.

Crystal Palace fans will remain confident, however. Their side has won five of the last six games against the Potters (home and away), including a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park back in 2017.

Furthermore, Stoke City’s recent success rate away from the bet365 Stadium in the Cup has been poor. The Potters are without a win in four games on the road, losing three times and drawing once over the course of the last six years of this historic competition.

The FA Cup is all about games like this one – banana skins. So, viewers should be in for a great night of action.

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City team news

Crystal Palace team news

Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) and Joel Ward (groin) are likely to miss tonight’s game for Palace due to their injuries. Both are on the mend but Patrick Vieira is unlikely to want to risk aggravating injuries further against lower-league opposition.

Other than that, Crystal Palace are expected to rest a few players but the core of the team is likely to be similar to that which began the weekend EPL stalemate against Burnley.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up

Butland; Kelly, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Edouard, Benteke, Eze

Stoke City team news

Stoke City, meanwhile, will have to make do without Mario Vrancic, Abdallah Sima, and Harry Souttar who again miss out due to injury.

But, after suffering no fresh injury worries vs Bournemouth at the weekend, Stoke are expected to field a strong lineup with very few changes to the one that began the game at Dean Court.

Stoke City predicted lineup

Bursik; Wilmot, Chester, Moore, Tymon; Allen, Thompson; Campbell, Powell, Wright-Phillips; Maja

