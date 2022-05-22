Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 45/1 Premier League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ralf Rangnick will take charge of his final game as Manchester United interim manager at Selhurst Park on Sunday, before the keys are handed over to Erik ten Hag ahead of a busy summer at Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Bet Builder Tips

Anthony Elanga to Score Anytime @ 7/2 on bet365

In a dull and depressing season for Manchester United, there have been a few bright sparks of lightning amidst the grey clouds – 20-year-old Swedish international Anthony Elanga.

Elanga, who has been a member of United’s famous Carrington academy since 2014, has scored eight goals and tallied five assists in 36 appearances this season across all competitions (includes Premier League 2 and UEFA Youth League).

From scoring a decisive equaliser away at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 to netting in a 4-2 victory against bitter rivals Leeds United, it’s been a season to remember for the winger.

On the final day of the Premier League season, Manchester United are known to heavily rotate their side and give the kids a taste of what life in England’s top tier is like. In 2017, a then 21-year-old Josh Harrop scored on his first appearance for the club against Crystal Palace where Angel Gomes was also given his debut.

We’re tipping the Malmo-born wonderkid to find the back of the net on Sunday in South London.

Half Time/Full Time Result – Manchester United – Manchester United @ 7/1 on bet365

Despite sitting two points clear of West Ham and occupying sixth place, Manchester United’s spot in the Europa League next season is still yet to be confirmed and a point will not be enough if West Ham take all three points against Brighton.

West Ham’s goal difference is significantly better, but you could also argue they’re playing a tougher opponent in Brighton than what United are in Palace. Nonetheless, neither fixture will be a walkover but it is imperative that Rangnick still fields a strong team to get the job done properly.

United beat Palace 1-0 in the pair’s earlier meeting this season in Rangnick’s first game in charge as interim boss, with Fred firing past Vicente Guaita between the sticks in the 77th minute to seal the victory.

Just because this is the final game of a disappointing campaign doesn’t mean the visitors are allowed to take their foot off the pedal and go for a walk in the park instead – Europa League football is a definite priority over Conference League.

Scott McTominay to be Booked @ 7/2 on bet365

25-year-old McTominay has accumulated nine yellow cards in the Premier League this season, the joint-third highest with Junior Firpo leading the way with eleven.

The Scottish international is prone to a rash tackle and finding himself out of position with ground to make up, so he’s the ideal selection in your bet builder to make his way into referee Martin Atkinson’s book who averages 3.56 yellow cards per game.

McTominay hasn’t been booked since the beginning of April in a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City, so we’re expecting one final booking against Palace on Sunday to take him to double digits for the domestic campaign.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Bet Builder – 45/1 @ bet365

