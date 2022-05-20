Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United fans across the globe will be letting out a collective sigh of relief after the full-time whistle at Selhurst Park on Sunday to mark the end of a disappointing and underachieving season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Our Tip – Cristiano Ronaldo to Score First @ 16/5 on 888sport

At 37-years-old and in his second Premier League stint, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to show no signs of slowing down with 18 goals in the league so far this season – the third highest, behind only Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son.

Despite being painted as a scapegoat for United’s struggles by fans throughout the year, Ronaldo has came up clutch time and time again when his team needed it.

Two hat-tricks in just over the last two months have taken Ronaldo’s goal tally to 24 goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season, not bad for a player who is supposedly ‘finished’.

We’re tipping Ronaldo to end his season on a high note and break the seal at Selhurst Park on Sunday, in what could be a huge victory for United’s hopes of playing Europa League football next season.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predictions

Our Prediction – Manchester United to win 3-0 @ 20/1 on 888sport

To avoid falling into seventh and right into the Europa Conference League competition next season, Ralf Rangnick needs his final game in charge as interim manager to be a victory.

Despite Europa League football not being terribly ideal either, United would much prefer to play in the Europa on Thursday nights with less travelling required than what is normal in the Conference.

Looking at how the visitors stack up against Palace on paper, it really isn’t a debate – the Reds should be hitting their opponents for at least three or four, but nothing has exactly gone to plan for United this season.

However, Manchester United have a flawless record at Selhurst Park and have not lost there since the formation of the Premier League in 1992 – seven wins and four draws in eleven games.

Under the management of Louis Van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have won four of their last five away at Palace scoring a combined ten goals and conceding just four in that period.

We’re tipping United to continue their brilliant record in South London and secure a spot in next season’s Europa League competition and send West Ham to the Conference League.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Crystal Palace 41/20 Draw 5/2 Manchester United 23/20

