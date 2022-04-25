Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Crystal Palace 11/10 Leeds United 23/10 Draw 12/5

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Predictions

The Eagles are currently 14th in the league table and they are coming into this contest on the back of two consecutive league defeats.

Patrick Vieira will demand a strong reaction from his players and it remains to be seen whether the home side can step up and deliver.

Leeds United are 16th in the league table and they will be looking to pull further clear of the relegation zone with a win here.

The visitors have picked up three wins and a draw in their last four league outings and they will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds @ 5/1 with Bet Storm

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out some more of the best betting sites.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Crystal Palace will be under pressure to bounce back from their recent losing run and it remains to be seen whether they can extend their impressive head to head record against Leeds United.

The Eagles are undefeated in the last five home matches against Leeds across all competitions.

However, the whites have lost just one of the last six meetings against Leeds United and the visitors will feel that this is a golden opportunity for them to grind out all three points because of how poor the home side have been in their last two outings.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United betting tip: Draw @ 12/5 with Bet Storm

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

When is Crystal Palace vs Leeds United?

The Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Leeds United will be played on the 25th of April at Selhurst Park.

What time does Crystal Palace vs Leeds United?

The Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Leeds United kicks off at 20:00 pm BST.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Crystal Palace Team News

Palace are without the services of Nathan Ferguson because of an injury.

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-Up

Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; McArthur, Kouyate, Gallagher; Ayew, Mateta, Zaha

Leeds United Team News

Leeds will be without the services of Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Patrick Bamford due to injuries.

Leeds United Predicted Starting Line-Up

Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas; Koch, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Best Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Free Bets