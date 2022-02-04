Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Crystal Palace will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Hartlepool at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fourth round.

Match Info

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace will come into this match on the back of a 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool. The Eagles responded with a goal in the second half after conceding two before the interval. However, they failed to take anything from this encounter after Fabinho’s late strike.

Patrick Vieira’s side are currently 13th in the league standings, securing 24 points from 22 matches so far.

Meanwhile, Hartlepool played out a goalless draw in their previous League Two match against Exeter City. They have defeated Blackpool, Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers to make it thus far in the FA Cup.