
Home News crystal palace vs hartlepool prediction fa cup betting tips odds and free bet

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

28 mins ago

on

1000771692

Crystal Palace will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Hartlepool at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fourth round. 

Match Info

Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, Selhurst Park.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Prediction

Crystal Palace will come into this match on the back of a 3-1 home defeat against Liverpool. The Eagles responded with a goal in the second half after conceding two before the interval. However, they failed to take anything from this encounter after Fabinho’s late strike.
Patrick Vieira’s side are currently 13th in the league standings, securing 24 points from 22 matches so far.
Meanwhile, Hartlepool played out a goalless draw in their previous League Two match against Exeter City. They have defeated Blackpool, Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers to make it thus far in the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool @1/8 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Betting Tips

There will be some pressure on Crystal Palace when they host Hartlepool at Selhurst Park. Nobody is expecting anything from the visitors who currently play in League Two but we could see a surprise victory for them.
However, the likelihood of that happening on Saturday is very slim and Palace should claim a comfortable victory.

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool betting tipGet over 2.5 goals at 4/7.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool from bet365:

Match-winner:

Crystal Palace: 1/8

Draw: 13/2

Hartlepool: 20/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 4/7

Under: 29/20

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip
