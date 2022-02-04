Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Crystal Palace will be back in action on Saturday as they take on Hartlepool at Selhurst Park in the FA Cup fourth round.
Match Info
Date: 5th February 2022
Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Prediction
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Hartlepool @1/8 with bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Betting Tips
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 4/7.
Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool from bet365:
Match-winner:
Crystal Palace: 1/8
Draw: 13/2
Hartlepool: 20/1
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 4/7
Under: 29/20
