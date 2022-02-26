Crystal Palace vs Burnley prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Crystal Palace will look to build on their recent away win when they take on Burnley in the Premier League this weekend.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Prediction

The Eagles picked up an impressive 4-1 win away from home against Watford in their last outing and they will fancy their chances of getting a good result at home this week.

Meanwhile, Burnley are currently 18th in the league table and they are in desperate need of positive results. The visitors are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive wins against Brighton and Tottenham. They will be reasonably confident of pulling off an upset here.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley @ 11/1 with Tebwin.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Betting Tips

Crystal Palace have lost their last three home matches in the Premier League. Bet on Burnley to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 19/13.

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace vs Burnley from Tebwin:

Match-winner:

Crystal Palace: 10/11 with Tebwin

Draw: 12/5 with Tebwin

Burnley: 16/5 with Tebwin

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 19/13 with Tebwin

Under: 7/11 with Tebwin

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Free Bet

Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.