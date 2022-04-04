Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Odds, Predictions and Betting Tips

Arsenal will be hoping to close the gap with the top four with a win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday night.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Crystal Palace 16/5 Arsenal 10/11 Draw 5/2

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Predictions

The Gunners are currently fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham.

Arsenal have been in impressive form in the recent weeks and they will fancy their chances of pulling off all three points here.

The Gunners are undefeated in 17 of the last 19 matches against Crystal Palace across all competitions and they have been formidable on their travels in recent weeks. Arsenal have also picked up five consecutive wins away from home in the Premier League and Crystal Palace will have to be at their best to get something out of this contest.

The home side are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches but they have picked up just two wins in that time. Furthermore, they have picked up just one win from the last six meetings against Arsenal and it remains to be seen whether they can grind out a positive result here.

Arsenal are the better team on paper and they will be full of confidence after their recent performances. It is fair to assume that the away side are favourites heading into this contest and they should be able to grind out all three points eventually.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal @ 44/5 with Bet UK

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Arsenal have managed to win five of their last six Premier League matches and they have scored 10 goals in the process. Meanwhile, Palace have scored 13 goals in the last 6 outings.

Neither side are defensive in their approach and an open game is expected here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals and Monday’s clash is unlikely to be any different.

A high scoring game is on the cards and over 2.5 goals seem likely.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/7 with Bet UK

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Live Stream

You can watch the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.

When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Brom?

The Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Arsenal will be played on the 4th of April at Selhurst Park.

What time does Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Kick-Off?

The Premier League clash between Crystal Palace vs Arsenal kicks off at 20:00 pm BST.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Crystal Palace Team News

Crystal Palace will be without the services of James MacArthur and Nathan Ferguson because of injuries.

Crystal Palace Predicted Starting Line-Up

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes; Eze, Mateta, Edouard

Arsenal Team News

The likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale are doubts for Arsenal and the Gunners will be hoping to have both players back in time for the Palace clash.

Arsenal Predicted Starting Line-Up

Leno; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

