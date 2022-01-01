Countries
Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v West Ham United preview & prediction

David Moyes
West Ham United will be looking to close in on the Champions League qualification places with a win over Crystal Palace this weekend. 
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Selhurst Park. 

Crystal Palace v West Ham United preview

West Ham United are coming into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Watford away from home and they will be confident of grinding out another important away win here.
 
The Hammers are currently fifth in the league table and they’re in considerably better form than the hosts.
 
Meanwhile, Palace are 11th in the league table and they managed to beat Norwich 30 at home in their last outing.  Patrick Vieira will be demanding a similar performance from his players this weekend.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United team news

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Butland; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha

West Ham United possible starting lineup: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio

Crystal Palace v West Ham United form guide

West Ham are unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League matches. The Hammers have a very poor record against Crystal Palace and they will be hoping to make amends here.
 
The Londoners have failed to win five of their last six meetings against the Eagles.
 
Crystal Palace are undefeated in nine of their last ten Premier League matches at home and they will look to pick up all three points here.

Crystal Palace v West Ham United betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v West Ham United from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Crystal Palace 2/1
• Draw – 12/5
• West Ham United – 29/20

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11

Crystal Palace v West Ham United prediction

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 19 goals and this one is likely to be an open contest as well.
 
Palace have scored at least twice in each of their last three home games in the Premier League and a high scoring game seems quite likely.
 

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Betfred

