Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v West Ham United preview & prediction

Match Info
Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace v West Ham United preview
Crystal Palace v West Ham United team news
Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Butland; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew, Edouard, Zaha
West Ham United possible starting lineup: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma; Antonio
Crystal Palace v West Ham United form guide
Crystal Palace v West Ham United betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v West Ham United from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Crystal Palace – 2/1
• Draw – 12/5
• West Ham United – 29/20
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 21/20
• Under – 10/11
Crystal Palace v West Ham United prediction
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Betfred
