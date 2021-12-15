Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v Southampton preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace v Southampton preview
Crystal Palace v Southampton team news
Crystal Palace possible starting line-up: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes; Olise, Benteke, Zaha
Southampton possible starting line-up: Caballero; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella; Long, Walcott
Crystal Palace v Southampton form guide
Crystal Palace v Southampton betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v Southampton from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Crystal Palace– 11/10
• Draw – 12/5
• Southampton – 11/4
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 5/4
• Under – 14/19
Crystal Palace v Southampton prediction
Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 5/4 with Betfred
Bet on Over 2.5 goals at 5/4 with Betfred
Crystal Palace v Southampton Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account