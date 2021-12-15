Countries
Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v Southampton preview & prediction

Crystal Palace will be hoping to pick up a home win when they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 19:30 GMT, Selhurst Park. 

Crystal Palace v Southampton preview

The Eagles are coming into this contest on the back of a 3-1 win over Everton and Patrick Vieira’s men will be full of confidence here.
 
Palace ended their run of four league matches without a win last time out and they will be hoping to build on their performance against Everton.
 
Meanwhile, Southampton have been in disappointing form over the last few weeks and they are currently 15th in the league table.

Crystal Palace v Southampton team news

Crystal Palace possible starting line-up: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Hughes; Olise, Benteke, Zaha

Southampton possible starting line-up: Caballero; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella; Long, Walcott

Crystal Palace v Southampton form guide

Crystal Palace have picked up just two wins in their last six league matches and they have a poor head to head recording in Southampton as well.
 
The Saints are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against the Eagles.
 
However, the visitors have lost their last three away matches in the Premier League and they will have to improve drastically in order to grind out a positive result here.

Crystal Palace v Southampton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v Southampton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Crystal Palace 11/10
• Draw – 12/5
• Southampton – 11/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 5/4
• Under – 14/19

Crystal Palace v Southampton prediction

Crystal Palace have conceded in each of their last five matches across all competitions and they are up against a Southampton side that has conceded at least twice in 11 of their last 13 away Premier League matches.
 
This should be an open contest with a fair few chances for either side. A high scoring game seems quite likely.
 

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals at 5/4 with Betfred

