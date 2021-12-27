Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v Norwich preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace v Norwich preview
Crystal Palace v Norwich team news
Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Butland; Kelly, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Riedewald, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard
Norwich City possible starting lineup: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Melou, Cantwell; Idah
Crystal Palace v Norwich form guide
Crystal Palace v Norwich betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v Norwich from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Crystal Palace – 3/5
• Draw – 3/1
• Crystal Palace – 5/1
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Crystal Palace v Norwich prediction
Prediction: Palace to win at 3/5 with Betfred
