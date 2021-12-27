Countries
Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v Norwich preview & prediction

Crystal Palace will be hoping to bounce back with a win over Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday afternoon.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 15:00 GMT, Selhurst Park. 

Crystal Palace v Norwich preview

The Eagles are currently 12th in the Premier League table and they have been quite disappointing in recent weeks. Patrick Vieira will demand a strong performance from his players and it remains to be seen whether the home side can pick up all three points.
 
Norwich are at the bottom of the Premier League table with just two wins from 18 league matches and they are on a winless run right now.

Crystal Palace v Norwich team news

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Butland; Kelly, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Riedewald, Schlupp; Ayew, Mateta, Edouard

Norwich City possible starting lineup: Gunn; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Giannoulis; Gilmour, McLean; Sargent, Melou, Cantwell; Idah

Crystal Palace v Norwich form guide

Palace have failed to win five of their last six league matches but they are up against the worst team in the division and the home side will fancy their chances of picking up a win here.
 
Furthermore, they have an impressive head to head record against Norwich and the Eagles are undefeated in 15 of their last 16 home matches against them.
 
Norwich have lost their last four league matches in a row and they have failed to score in each of them.

Crystal Palace v Norwich betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v Norwich from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Crystal Palace 3/5
• Draw – 3/1
• Crystal Palace – 5/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Crystal Palace v Norwich prediction

Palace are undoubtedly the better team here and they will be the favourites to pick up all three points.
 
Norwich failed to win 19 of their last twenty away matches in the Premier League and they are likely to crash to yet another defeat here.
 

Prediction: Palace to win at 3/5 with Betfred

