Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Manchester City looking to continue winning run as they take on Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.
How to watch Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Crystal Palace v Manchester City preview
Following a comprehensive 4-1 win in the Manchester Derby, Pep Guardiola’s men can open a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table if they are able to defeat Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park tonight.
The Citizens blew away United last week and are still favorites to retain their league crown. In mid-week, City fielded a very different side for the dead rubber against FC Porto in the Champions League. That game ended in a goalless draw but gave the key players enough rest to be fit for the Premier League game.
City have won eight of their last nine games away from home across all competitions. And in the last four outings, they haven’t conceded a single goal.
Crystal Palace though, would be eager to do the double on the runaway league leaders. In the reverse fixture, the Eagles registered a 2-0 win which was quite a surprising result. And last week, Patrick Vieira’s men won 2-0 against Wolves. The win came four days after they had beaten Stoke City in the FA Cup.
The Eagles are in 11th place in the league standings. A top half finish is definitely on the cards but their home form has to improve. In recent weeks, they’ve struggled at home. Therefore, they need to be wary of a City side that is not going to take any prisoners.
We expect a routine win for Manchester City
Watch live sport with bet365
Crystal Palace v Manchester City team news
Crystal Palace team news
Nathan Ferguson is heading towards full fitness but the City games is a little too early. In his place, James McArthur will start. Joel Ward had a groin problem last week so will need to pass a late fitness test.
Mateta is likely to lead the line ahead of Odsonne Edouard who will be joined on the bench by Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew.
Crystal Palace predicted line-up
Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Zaha
Manchester City team news
Kyle Walker returns to the starting XI after missing the Champions league game through suspension. Joao Cancelo is still sidelined due to illness.
Cole Palmer and Nathan Ake are likely to be fit for the game but Ruben Dias remains out. This means that John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will continue to partner in defense.
Manchester City predicted lineup
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Crystal Palace v Manchester City free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins