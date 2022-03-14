Crystal Palace v Manchester City live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Manchester City looking to continue winning run as they take on Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City preview

Following a comprehensive 4-1 win in the Manchester Derby, Pep Guardiola’s men can open a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table if they are able to defeat Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park tonight.

The Citizens blew away United last week and are still favorites to retain their league crown. In mid-week, City fielded a very different side for the dead rubber against FC Porto in the Champions League. That game ended in a goalless draw but gave the key players enough rest to be fit for the Premier League game.

City have won eight of their last nine games away from home across all competitions. And in the last four outings, they haven’t conceded a single goal.

Crystal Palace though, would be eager to do the double on the runaway league leaders. In the reverse fixture, the Eagles registered a 2-0 win which was quite a surprising result. And last week, Patrick Vieira’s men won 2-0 against Wolves. The win came four days after they had beaten Stoke City in the FA Cup.

The Eagles are in 11th place in the league standings. A top half finish is definitely on the cards but their home form has to improve. In recent weeks, they’ve struggled at home. Therefore, they need to be wary of a City side that is not going to take any prisoners.

We expect a routine win for Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Manchester City team news

Crystal Palace team news

Nathan Ferguson is heading towards full fitness but the City games is a little too early. In his place, James McArthur will start. Joel Ward had a groin problem last week so will need to pass a late fitness test.

Mateta is likely to lead the line ahead of Odsonne Edouard who will be joined on the bench by Christian Benteke and Jordan Ayew.

Crystal Palace predicted line-up

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise, Mateta, Zaha

Manchester City team news

Kyle Walker returns to the starting XI after missing the Champions league game through suspension. Joao Cancelo is still sidelined due to illness.

Cole Palmer and Nathan Ake are likely to be fit for the game but Ruben Dias remains out. This means that John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will continue to partner in defense.

Manchester City predicted lineup

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

