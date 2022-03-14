Crystal Palace v Manchester City betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Crystal Palace aiming for a double at Selhurst Park as City seek to keep title battle interesting.
Crystal Palace take on Manchester City at home in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.
Crystal Palace v Manchester City betting tips and prediction
Following a comprehensive 4-1 win in the Manchester Derby, Pep Guardiola’s men can open a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table if they are able to defeat Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park tonight.
The Citizens blew away United last week and are still favorites to retain their league crown. In mid-week, City fielded a very different side for the dead rubber against FC Porto in the Champions League. That game ended in a goalless draw but gave the key players enough rest to be fit for the Premier League game.
City have won eight of their last nine games away from home across all competitions. And in the last four outings, they haven’t conceded a single goal.
Crystal Palace though, would be eager to do the double on the runaway league leaders. In the reverse fixture, the Eagles registered a 2-0 win which was quite a surprising result. And last week, Patrick Vieira’s men won 2-0 against Wolves. The win came four days after they had beaten Stoke City in the FA Cup.
The Eagles are in 11th place in the league standings. A top half finish is definitely on the cards but their home form has to improve. In recent weeks, they’ve struggled at home. Therefore, they need to be wary of a City side that is not going to take any prisoners.
Crystal Palace v Manchester City betting tips: Manchester City to win @ 3/10 with 888 Sport
