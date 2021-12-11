Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v Everton preview & prediction

Crystal Palace have lost their last three league matches in a row. The Eagles have also failed to win any of their last six meetings against Everton and this will be a tricky encounter for them.

Everton ended their three-match losing streak with a win over the Gunners last time out and they will be hoping to extend their impressive head to head record against Palace in recent seasons.

The Toffees are undefeated in their last 13 matches against the Londoners in all competitions.