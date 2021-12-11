Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v Everton preview & prediction

Register an account at Betfred and bet £10 to get a £30 Free Bet.
Match Info
Kick-Off: 16:30 GMT, Selhurst Park.
Crystal Palace v Everton preview
Crystal Palace v Everton team news
Crystal Palace possible starting line-up: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha
Everton possible starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, Gray; Townsend; Richarlison
Crystal Palace v Everton form guide
Crystal Palace v Everton betting odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v Everton from Betfred:
Match-winner:
• Crystal Palace – 5/2
• Draw – 9/4
• Everton – 5/4
Total goals:
• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10
Crystal Palace v Everton prediction
Prediction: Everton to win at 5/4 with Betfred
Bet on Everton to beat Crystal Palace at 5/4 with Betfred
Crystal Palace v Everton Free Bet at Betfred
Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.
To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:
- Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page
- Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit
- Bet £10 on any sports event
- Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account