Football Betting Tips – Crystal Palace v Everton preview & prediction

3 hours ago

Crystal Palace will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 16:30 GMT, Selhurst Park. 

Crystal Palace v Everton preview

The Eagles have been quite disappointing in the last few Premier League outings and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here.
 
Meanwhile, Everton ended their losing streak with a morale-boosting late win over Arsenal in their last Premier League outing and the Toffees will be looking to build on that performance and put together a winning run now.

Crystal Palace v Everton team news

Crystal Palace possible starting line-up: Guaita; Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha

Everton possible starting line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey; Gordon, Doucoure, Allan, Gray; Townsend; Richarlison

Crystal Palace v Everton form guide

Crystal Palace have lost their last three league matches in a row. The Eagles have also failed to win any of their last six meetings against Everton and this will be a tricky encounter for them.
 
Everton ended their three-match losing streak with a win over the Gunners last time out and they will be hoping to extend their impressive head to head record against Palace in recent seasons.
 
The Toffees are undefeated in their last 13 matches against the Londoners in all competitions.

Crystal Palace v Everton betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Crystal Palace v Everton from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Crystal Palace 5/2
• Draw – 9/4
• Everton – 5/4

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

Crystal Palace v Everton prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up the three points here but Everton have the momentum after the performance against Arsenal last time out.
 
It remains to be seen whether Palace can fix their wretched record against the Toffees with a win at home this week.
 
However, the home side will be lacking in form and confidence after their recent defeats to Aston Villa, Leeds and Manchester United.
 
This is a golden opportunity for Everton to pick up their second league win in a row and the Toffees are likely to extend their impressive record against the Eagles.
 

Prediction: Everton to win at 5/4 with Betfred

Bet on Everton to beat Crystal Palace at 5/4 with Betfred

