Croatia vs Slovenia live stream: How to watch international friendlies for free

Croatia will take on Slovenia at the Education City Stadium on Saturday in an exciting international friendly match.

Croatia vs Slovenia preview

Croatia enjoyed an impressive World Cup qualification campaign, winning seven of their 10 matches to end up at the top of the Group H. They secured a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after claiming a 1-0 victory over Russia in November. The decisive goal of the match came off the feet off Fedor Kudryashov who deflected a ball from Borna Sosa into their own net.

Croatia made it to the final of the 2018 World Cup, with Zlatko Dalic’s side outclassing the likes of Denmark, Russia and England in the knockouts. However, they were ultimately defeated in the final by France who emerged victorious by 4-2.

Meanwhile, Slovenia failed to qualify for the prestigious competition in Qatar after winning just four of their 10 matches to finish fourth in their group. They were last in action in the World Cup Qualifiers in November when they defeated Cyprus by 2-1. Both Miha Zajc and Adam Gnezda Čerin were on the scoresheet as Matjaž Kek’s side claimed a comfortable victory.

Croatia vs Slovenia team news

Croatia team news

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalić is expected to feature an experienced side for the upcoming friendly match. Luka Modric should be deployed in midfield while Andrej Kramarić is expected to lead their attack.

Meanwhile, Dalic will not be able to avail the services of Marcelo Brozovic who is currently injured.

Croatia predicted line-up

Grbic; Gvardiol, Lovren, Caleta-Car; Juranovic, Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic, Perisic; Vlasic, Kramaric

Slovenia team news

Slovenia have called up a 24-players squad for their upcoming fixtures against Croatia and Qatar.

Andraz Sporar is expected to lead Slovenia’s attack on Saturday.

Slovenia predicted lineup

Oblak; Stojanovic, Bijol, Karnicnik, Balkovec; Kurtic, Crnigoj; Lovric, Zajc, Verbic; Sporar

