Croatia vs Bulgaria live stream: How to watch International friendlies for free

Croatia will be hoping to continue their recent unbeaten run when they take on Bulgaria in an international friendly on Tuesday afternoon.

Croatia vs Bulgaria live stream

Click here to join Virgin Bet

Sign up and deposit any amount into your Virgin Bet account

Start watching Croatia vs Bulgaria live stream at 15:00 GMT

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Top five football live streaming betting sites

Looking to watch the big game? These are the best betting sites for football live streaming.

bet365 – Hundreds of games shown weekly Betfred – Great quality of streams BetUK – New site with great streaming options LiveScore Bet – Excellent selection of live European football 888sport – Easy-to-use platform for easy football streams

If you’re looking to follow the international friendly clash between Croatia vs Bulgaria, then Virgin Bet have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Virgin Bet and watch their Croatia vs Bulgaria live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join Virgin Bet by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Croatia vs Bulgaria Preview

The home side are unbeaten in their last six outings and they will fancy another comfortable win at home. Meanwhile, the visitors have lost three of their last four outings and they will be the underdogs heading into this contest. Croatia are unbeaten in five of their last six meetings against Bulgaria and the home fans will be expecting a comprehensive victory here. The home side have scored 17 goals from the last six outings and the away side will have to stay organised at the back if they want to avoid a thrashing here. Bulgaria have conceded 10 goals from the last four outings and they will need to improve immensely.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+. Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

When does Croatia vs Bulgaria kick-off?

The international friendly match between Croatia vs Bulgaria kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 29th of March, at Education City Stadium.

Croatia vs Bulgaria Team News

Croatia team news

No notable injury concerns.

Croatia predicted line-up vs Bulgaria: Dominik Livakovic; Marin Pongracic, Duje Caleta-Car, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Mateo Kovacic; Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic.

Bulgaria team news