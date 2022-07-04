Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club Odds: United Star 9/4 to join Bayern Munich

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the centre of yet another dramatic transfer saga, with the 37-year-old absent from Manchester United training after reports that he has asked to leave the club.

Latest Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club Odds

Bayern Munich are now as short as 9/4 according to the latest odds on Paddy Power, while elsewhere it seems to be Chelsea who are the alternative suitors at a value of 7/2.

Ronaldo Next Club Highest Odds Bayern Munich 9/4 Chelsea 7/2 Roma 6/1 Real Madrid 8/1 Paris Saint-Germain 12/1 Sporting Lisbon 14/1

Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club Odds: Is Ronaldo Forcing His Way Out of Old Trafford?

According to the implied probability of the Cristiano Ronaldo next club odds.

Bet Highest Odds Implied Probability (%) Bayern Munich 9/4 30% Chelsea 7/2 22% Roma 6/1 14% Real Madrid 8/1 11% PSG 12/1 8% Sporting Lisbon 14/1 7%

Ronaldo’s absence comes just days after news broke that the 37-year-old has formally asked Manchester United he would like to leave the club should a suitable offer come in this summer.

Players reported at the club’s training ground in Carrington at 9am on Monday morning, but shortly before it became apparent that the arrival of Ronaldo was not expected and United have accepted his absence due to ‘family reasons’.

#mufc say Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected back today 'due to family reasons and the club has accepted this explanation'. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 4, 2022

The chaos could not have come at a worse time for new manager Erik ten Hag, who will fly off alongside his squad to Thailand on Friday ahead of a pre-season clash against Liverpool in Bangkok.

In his first season back at the club since his high profile departure in 2009, Ronaldo was named Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year after registering 24 goals across all competitions.

The Portuguese international scored 18 of those in the Premier League which ranked third for the 2021/22 season, behind only Mohamed Salah and Heung min Son who shared the Golden Boot.

However, despite an impressive individual season it has become apparent that United are unable to match Ronaldo’s ambition and with time running out before the end of his career, he would like a new challenge – preferably at a Champions League side.

Bookmakers Paddy Power are set on the striker joining Bayern Munich before the transfer window shuts that they are offering odds as short as 9/4. That means a £20 bet would return £65 including your stake.

The Bundesliga champions are expected to offload Poland international Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, with Ronaldo open to filling that void under Julian Nagelsmann and competing for a sixth Champions League title.