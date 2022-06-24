Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News cristiano ronaldo next club odds bayern munich lead the betting at 6 1

Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club Odds: Bayern Munich Lead the Betting at 6/1

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
cristiano ronaldo man utd 2021 22 1igkqrnoghs7815ohe8w10jz4g

Cristiano Ronaldo has been distinctly unimpressed by the lack of transfer activity at Manchester United so far this summer and is reportedly considering an exit just 10 months after his return to Old Trafford. Read below for the latest odds on Ronaldo’s next potential club, as well as a run through of which club on the shortlist is most suited.

Cristiano Ronaldo Next Club Odds

Club Highest Odds Bookmaker
Bayern Munich 6/1 BetUK review
PSG 13/2 BetUK review
Sporting Lisbon 13/2 BetUK review
Real Madrid 10/1 BetUK review

Juventus

 14/1 BetUK review

Manchester City

 16/1 BetUK review

 

Bayern Munich Favourites for Ronaldo’s Services

Ronaldo kept Manchester United afloat at times last season. His 18 Premier League goals ensured the Red Devils will at least be playing in the Europa League next season.

But the question is will Portugal legend stick around long enough to see the fruits of his labours?

With United dragging their heels over signing desperately needed reinforcements in a host of positions, Ronaldo is growing desperate over the state of the club.

Having played in La Liga with Real Madrid and Serie A with Juventus the 37-year-old may well be eyeing up a career swan song in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have already managed to poach Sadio Mane from Liverpool, while striker Robert Lewandowski is seemingly eyeing up the exit door en route to Barcelona.

That could provide a perfect opportunity for Ronaldo to jump ship and join Bayern after a solitary season at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, a move to Paris St-Germain that would see him form a mind-boggling partnership with Lionel Messi is a less favoured option at 11/2.

A move to his home nation with Sporting Lisbon is an option at the same price but realistically that won’t happen for another couple of years.

Manchester City were chasing Ronaldo last summer but having secured Erling Haaland it seems highly unlikely they will want to sign him now.

Who Will Ronaldo Sign For?

Below is the implied probability of each club based on Paddy Power’s latest odds.

Club Implied Probability Bookmaker
Bayern Munich 20.8% BetUK review
PSG 12.1% BetUK review
Sporting Lisbon 12.7% BetUK review
Real Madrid 6.8% BetUK review

Juventus

 4.8% BetUK review

Manchester City

 2.9% BetUK review

 

Top 5 New Football Betting Sites

Sites Highlights Register

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+, UK only. Deposit and place a minimum £10 cash bet at single or accumulated odds of 1/1 or greater and you can qualify for up to £30 in free bets. Applies to first cash bet only. Free bets credited as 1 x £5 bet to use on Virtual Sports, the remaining Free bets shall be credited as 3 x £5 bets and a £10 Casino Bonus the next day. Cashed Out, Void or Draw No Bet wagers do not qualify for this promotion. Free Bets are credited upon qualifying first bet settlement. 7-day free bet expiry applies to all Free Bet awards. Available once per new customer. This offer cannot be combined with any other welcome or site promotion. Full T&C's apply. 		Claim Offer

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. 		Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

 Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org 		Claim Offer

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens