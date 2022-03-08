Countries
how to watch west indies vs england live stream free

Live Cricket Stream | How to Watch West Indies vs England Live Stream for Free

Updated

17 mins ago

on

Joe Root

ENGLAND begin their Test series against the West Indies in Antigua today, in what promises to be an exciting match. Find out how you can stream West Indies vs England live online by taking a look through this page.

How to watch West Indies vs England Cricket Live in the UK

Want to stream West Indies vs England online? If so, you can over at bet365. To stream the match, you just need to have an account funded with money – even £0.01 is enough – or alternatively, you must have placed a real money bet in the previous 24 hours, in which case a funded account is not required.

You then simply head to the cricket section of bet365 and find the West Indies vs England match. There will be a play arrow next to it – click the arrow and the West Indies vs England live stream will begin playing. Now you can watch and bet live in the same place!

West Indies vs England Odds

West Indies vs England – First Test

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
West Indies 9/4 Bet365 logo
Draw 3/1 Bet365 logo
England 1/1 Bet365 logo

West Indies vs England – Series winner

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
West Indies 11/5 Bet365 logo
Draw 15/4 Bet365 logo
England 5/6 Bet365 logo

West Indies vs England Cricket Betting tips

There can be no doubting the fact that the West Indies are nowhere near the force they used to be. Gone are the days of Ambrose and Walsh, and instead they now feature a relatively average group of players and are ranked down in 8th place by the ICC.

England, on the other hand, are ranked in 4th and the England side features a host of world-class players. However, things haven’t been going too well for Joe Root’s side, after a 4-0 spanking by the Aussies in the Ashes left them bottom of the World Test Championship, one spot below the Windies. The West Indies will be simpler prey, but England can’t afford to become complacent.

The bookies, quite predictably, have England as the favourites for the first Test, giving them odds of just 1/1. The West Indies have odds of 9/4. We think that the odds on the West Indies to win are actually really attractive, but they’re not quite enough to persuade us to make the bet.

Instead, we have to opt for an England win. While they were hammered by the Aussies, England will have too much for a pretty weak West Indies team.

West Indies vs England betting tip: @ England to beat West Indies @ 1/1 with bet365

West Indies vs England Live Stream Schedule

First Test: March 8th – March 12th

Second Test: March 16th – March 20th

Third Test: March 24th – March 28th

Where does West Indies vs England take place?

The opening match of the series is to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The second match will then be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, and the final match will take place at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

