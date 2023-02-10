NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl

Joe Lyons
2 min read
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has shared his pick to win Sunday’s Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking at the 12th annual NFL Honors, Prescott was asked who he thinks will take home the crown this weekend and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision.

“It’s tough. I got a few college teammates, even a college coach over in Philly. But I don’t know if I could root for an NFC East team. 

“So, unfortunately for those guys – I hope they have a great game, but I’m going with the AFC one (Kansas City Chiefs).”

Prescott collects Walter Payton Man of the Year award

The 29-year-old took home the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award at the NFL Honors for work with his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on four main initiatives:

  • Colon cancer research
  • Mental health and suicide prevention
  • Bridging the gap between law enforcement the communities they serve
  • Offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships

“I want to acknowledge the person who has had the biggest influence on my life, my mother, Peggy. My mother was, and still is, my moral compass. And through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with with world.

“She was one of a kind. My mother inspired me and motivated me to be great despite the circumstances.

“But since, the work also honors my brother Jase, who as you saw passed from suicide during COVID in 2020. I made a promise that that would be one life taken to save millions.”

According to NFL betting sites, Prescott is taking the underdog – the Philadelphia Eagles are favored by 1.5 points despite Kansas City’s extensive playoff experience and Super Bowl triumph in 2020.

Prescott and the Cowboys fell to defeat in the divisional round of the playoffs and have now failed to reach the NFC championship game for 27 straight years.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
