Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has shared his pick to win Sunday’s Super Bowl: Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking at the 12th annual NFL Honors, Prescott was asked who he thinks will take home the crown this weekend and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision.

“It’s tough. I got a few college teammates, even a college coach over in Philly. But I don’t know if I could root for an NFC East team.

“So, unfortunately for those guys – I hope they have a great game, but I’m going with the AFC one (Kansas City Chiefs).”

Prescott collects Walter Payton Man of the Year award

The 29-year-old took home the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award at the NFL Honors for work with his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on four main initiatives:

Colon cancer research

Mental health and suicide prevention

Bridging the gap between law enforcement the communities they serve

Offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships

“I want to acknowledge the person who has had the biggest influence on my life, my mother, Peggy. My mother was, and still is, my moral compass. And through my own charitable contributions, I seek to share her strength and courage with with world.

“She was one of a kind. My mother inspired me and motivated me to be great despite the circumstances.

“But since, the work also honors my brother Jase, who as you saw passed from suicide during COVID in 2020. I made a promise that that would be one life taken to save millions.”

"We're all blessed with the obligation to make an impact on our communities and to love our neighbors." An inspiring #WPMOY speech from @dak. 🙏 (by @nationwide) #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/yuecVK84FP — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

According to NFL betting sites, Prescott is taking the underdog – the Philadelphia Eagles are favored by 1.5 points despite Kansas City’s extensive playoff experience and Super Bowl triumph in 2020.

Prescott and the Cowboys fell to defeat in the divisional round of the playoffs and have now failed to reach the NFC championship game for 27 straight years.

NFL Related Content