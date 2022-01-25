Coventry entertain Stoke City at the Ricoh Arena in a pivotal game for both sides’ Championship playoff aspirations tonight.

The Sky Blues currently occupy 10th place in the Championship table with 37 points gained from 25 games.

Tonight’s opponent, Stoke City have 38 points having played one extra match, and both teams have games in hand on the teams currently occupying 8th to 5th place: Nottingham Forest, Middlesborough, Huddersfield, and West Bromwich Albion.

This means that should either one of the Sky Blues or the Potters emerge with the spoils this evening and then, potentially, go on a bit of a run, winning their respective games in hand, both sides have a realistic chance of getting back into the playoff bracket and pushing towards promotion for next season’s Premier League.

In short, it’s a big game!

So, for a full match preview, the latest odds, betting tips

Match Info

Date: Tuesday, January 25

Kick-Off: 19:45 BST at Ricoh Arena, Coventry

Coventry vs Stoke City prediction

Stoke played well but ended up on the wrong side of a 2-3 defeat to league-leaders Fulham last time out. The result left the Potters -for all the improvements in their recent play- with just four points from their last five games played, a run that’s included defeats to lowly Preston and Derby County.

Not dissimilar to tonight’s opponent, Stoke, Coventry City have shown improvements in their football but have also struggled to pick up the points required to keep themselves totally relevant in the race for the playoffs.

Despite playing well and equalizing courtesy of a Jordan Shipley goal, Mark Robins’ team allowed Albert Adomah to score an 88th-minute winner during the defeat to QPR at the weekend.

This latest defeat made it just one win in eight games for the Coventry, a run that includes a painful trilogy of successive home defeats to Millwall, West Brom, and, of course, QPR.

Despite the poor run of form shown by both sides of late, with games in hand in the bag, a win tonight for either team could propel either Coventry or Stoke back into the playoff picture. So, expect a fiercely competitive contest at the Ricoh Arena.

However, looking at recent results between the Sky Blues and the Potters, Mark Robins’ team has won three of the last five, while there has been one win for Stoke and a draw.

As such…

Coventry vs Stoke City prediction: bet on Coventry to win at odds of 5/4 with Betfred

Coventry vs Stoke City betting tips

The fact that Coventry & Stoke are separated by just one point in the Championship table tells you all you need to know about how similarly matched these teams are.

Neither side is in great league form either, so it’s hard to pick a winner based on recent results.

Looking at the recent history of games between the Sky Blues and the Potters, however, it’s immediately apparent that Coventry tend to edge out a result (three wins in the last five vs Stoke), and that both teams tend to score (BTTS has yielded positive results in four of the last five Stoke vs Coventry matches).

As such, in order to maximize any winnings we might make from what will no doubt be a tightly contested affair at the Ricoh Arena tonight, we’re backing the home side and adding BTTS for improved odds.

At Betfred, it’s possible to wager on Coventry to win and BTTS using the PickYourPunt Builder, providing the excellent odds of 10/3 and meaning that a £10 wager could pay out £43.33.

Coventry vs Stoke betting tip: – bet on Coventry to win with BTTS at 10/3 with Betfred

Coventry vs Stoke City odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Coventry vs Stoke City match odds

Coventry to win @ 5/4 with Betfred

Draw @ 23/10 with Betfred

Stoke City to win @ 13/5 with Betfred

Coventry vs Stoke City total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with Betfred

Under 2.5 goals @ 8/13 with Betfred

