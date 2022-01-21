Coventry vs QPR prediction: Championship betting tips, odds, and free bet

On Saturday, Coventry City will face visiting opponents QPR at Coventry Building Society Arena in a Championship match.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00

Date: 22nd January 2022, CBS Arena

Sign up to bet365 to claim the great welcome offer and watch Coventry vs QPR live.

Coventry vs QPR Prediction

Coventry won the game against Peterborough at Weston Homes Stadium in their previous encounter by a 4-1 scoreline. Gustavo Hamer and Matt Godden each scored two goals in the Championship match, with nine shots on target and eight corners. Moreover, Coventry City hasn’t been known for its defensive strength in previous years.

Whereas QPR defeated West Bromwich Albion by 1-0 in their last encounter. In this Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, they managed to register 53% possession, with Charlie Austin scoring in the game.

QPR has been defeated in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring a total of six goals. Of course, such a pattern is not expected to continue in the following game.

Coventry vs QPR Prediction: Coventry 2-2 QPR @ 23/10 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Coventry vs QPR free bets

Find out where to watch the Coventry vs QPR live stream

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Coventry vs QPR Betting Tips

With 44 points from 25 games, the QPR sits in fourth place in the standings. They won 13 games in the league, drew five times, and lost seven times. They have scored 38 goals while allowing 30 goals, indicating that their defense is far from ideal.

The Sky Blues, on the other hand, are now ranked 9th in the table with 37 points. They won ten of the 24 games they played while drawing and losing seven of them. So far in the league, their total goals to conceding ratio are 33:28.

Coventry vs QPR Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 21/20.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 21/20 with Bet365.

Coventry vs QPR Betting Odds

Match Winner

Coventry: 11/8 with bet365

Draw: 23/10 with bet365

QPR: 21/10 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 21/20

Under 2.5: 20/23

Coventry vs QPR Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: