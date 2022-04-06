Coventry Predicted Lineup and Team News vs Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest will host Coventry City in the Championship tonight.

This evening, Nottingham Forest welcomes Coventry City to the City Ground in a game that is crucial for both teams for the same reasons.

Steve Cooper’s team is currently in 7th place in the Championship standings, one point outside the play-offs, and a win today may propel them to 4th place.

Mark Robins’ team is now in 11th place, six points behind the top six.

Coventry City team news

Last week, Robins announced that Jake Clarke-Salter had a groin strain, with a significant rip’ shown by a scan. As a result, the Chelsea loanee was left out of the matchday squad over the weekend, and no timetable for his return has been established.

Kyle McFadzean is still recovering from a calf strain, but fellow defender Michael Rose returned to the squad over the weekend after a weekend injury.

Coventry City Predicted Line up

Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Dominic Hyam, Michael Rose; Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O’Hare; Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres