Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The EFL Championship kicks off with a new set of fixtures on Saturday when Coventry City and Sheffield United meet at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

How to watch Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Coventry City vs Sheffield United preview

Following a 0-1 Championship loss to Luton Town in their previous match, Coventry City will be looking for a better result here.

Coventry City had 61% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Luton Town had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Luton Town’s goal came from Elijah Adebayo (38′).

Coventry City’s ability to hold out for the entire 90 minutes has been all too unusual in recent encounters. In fact, Coventry City has been scored against in five of their last six games, allowing eight goals in the process. However, that pattern isn’t guaranteed to repeat itself here.

Sheffield United will enter the encounter on the back of a 4-1 Championship victory against Middlesbrough in their previous match.

Sheffield United had 45% possession and 12 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Sander Berge (23′), Billy Sharp (25′), Jack Robinson (59′), and Morgan Gibbs-White (79′) scored for Sheffield United. Middlesbrough had seven efforts on goal, two of which were on target. Middlesbrough’s goal came from Folarin Balogun (62′).

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Coventry City vs Sheffield United team news

Coventry City team news

Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly, and Jordan Shipley are all out due to injuries and will not play for the hosts.

Coventry City predicted line-up

Moore; McFadzean, Clarke-Salter, Hyam; Kane, Sheaf, Hamer, Maatsen; O’Hare; Gyokeres, Godden

Sheff Utd team news

Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, and Jack O’Connell will all be out due to injuries.

Sheff Utd predicted lineup

Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Davies; Osborn, Hourihane, Norwood, Norrington-Davies; Berge, Gibbs-White; Sharp

Coventry City vs Sheffield United free bets