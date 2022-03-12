Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Championship for free

The EFL Championship kicks off with a new set of fixtures on Saturday when Coventry City and Sheffield United meet at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
How to watch Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream for free
- Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March
Looking for a Coventry City vs Sheffield United live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers
- Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
- Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
- Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
- QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
- Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins
Coventry City vs Sheffield United preview
Following a 0-1 Championship loss to Luton Town in their previous match, Coventry City will be looking for a better result here.
Coventry City had 61% possession and 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Luton Town had six shots on goal, three of which were on target. Luton Town’s goal came from Elijah Adebayo (38′).
Coventry City’s ability to hold out for the entire 90 minutes has been all too unusual in recent encounters. In fact, Coventry City has been scored against in five of their last six games, allowing eight goals in the process. However, that pattern isn’t guaranteed to repeat itself here.
Sheffield United will enter the encounter on the back of a 4-1 Championship victory against Middlesbrough in their previous match.
Sheffield United had 45% possession and 12 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Sander Berge (23′), Billy Sharp (25′), Jack Robinson (59′), and Morgan Gibbs-White (79′) scored for Sheffield United. Middlesbrough had seven efforts on goal, two of which were on target. Middlesbrough’s goal came from Folarin Balogun (62′).
Watch live sport with bet365
Coventry City vs Sheffield United team news
Coventry City team news
Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly, and Jordan Shipley are all out due to injuries and will not play for the hosts.
Coventry City predicted line-up
Moore; McFadzean, Clarke-Salter, Hyam; Kane, Sheaf, Hamer, Maatsen; O’Hare; Gyokeres, Godden
Sheff Utd team news
Enda Stevens, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, and Jack O’Connell will all be out due to injuries.
Sheff Utd predicted lineup
Foderingham; Robinson, Egan, Davies; Osborn, Hourihane, Norwood, Norrington-Davies; Berge, Gibbs-White; Sharp
Coventry City vs Sheffield United free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins