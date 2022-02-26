Coventry City vs Preston North End prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Playoff contenders for the championship Coventry City face Preston North End, whose chances of finishing in the top six have dwindled in recent weeks.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction

It’s a match between two lowly-ranked teams who have nearly identical goal-scoring and goal-conceding records.

The visitors have clearly improved in recent games, but Preston still has enough in the tank to get at least a point.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End @ 23/10 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Tips

Coventry City supporters will be hoping for a repeat of their recent 1-2 Championship triumph over Bristol City. Coventry City has displayed defensive determination on only a few occasions in previous years. In fact, Coventry City has been scored against in five of their last six games, allowing eight goals in the process.

Preston North End drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest in their previous Championship match.

Preston North End had 52 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Nottingham Forest had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.

Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Odds

Match Winner

Coventry @ 1/1 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm

Preston @ 16/5 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/5

Under 2.5 @ 8/11

Coventry City vs Preston North End Free Bet

