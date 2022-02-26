Coventry City vs Preston North End prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Playoff contenders for the championship Coventry City face Preston North End, whose chances of finishing in the top six have dwindled in recent weeks.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 26th February 2022, Coventry Building Society Arena
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction
It’s a match between two lowly-ranked teams who have nearly identical goal-scoring and goal-conceding records.
The visitors have clearly improved in recent games, but Preston still has enough in the tank to get at least a point.
Coventry City vs Preston North End Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Preston North End @ 23/10 with Bet Storm.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Coventry City vs Preston North End free bets
- Find out where to watch the Coventry City vs Preston North End live stream
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Tips
Coventry City supporters will be hoping for a repeat of their recent 1-2 Championship triumph over Bristol City. Coventry City has displayed defensive determination on only a few occasions in previous years. In fact, Coventry City has been scored against in five of their last six games, allowing eight goals in the process.
Preston North End drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest in their previous Championship match.
Preston North End had 52 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Nottingham Forest had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target.
Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/5.
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
Coventry City vs Preston North End Betting Odds
Match Winner
Coventry @ 1/1 with Bet Storm
Draw @ 23/10 with Bet Storm
Preston @ 16/5 with Bet Storm
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 6/5
Under 2.5 @ 8/11
Coventry City vs Preston North End Free Bet
Bet Storm is offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins