Coventry City vs Luton Town top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Coventry City and Luton Town will meet in a crucial Championship match on Tuesday evening, with both teams aiming to make the playoffs. Coventry is presently 11th in the table, four points behind Middlesbrough in sixth place, while Luton is ninth in England’s second division, one point behind the playoffs.

Coventry City vs Luton Town odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Coventry 23/20 Draw 11/5 Luton Town 13/5

Coventry City vs Luton Town betting tips and prediction

Coventry City’s recent league results have been inconsistent, with four wins, four losses, and two ties in their last ten games. In their previous game, they were defeated 3-1 by Swansea City, and they had goalscoring opportunities but failed to convert them.

With 51 points from 34 games, the home team is now 11th in the Championship standings. When they play later this week, they’ll be aiming to get back on track.

Luton Town put in a strong effort in the FA Cup against Premier League powerhouse Chelsea last week but was knocked out after losing 3-2. They were defeated 2-1 by Middlesbrough in their league match at the weekend, despite producing the majority of the chances.

With 54 points from 34 games, the Hatters are in seventh place in the league table. When they travel to Coventry on Tuesday, they will be looking to shake off their recent results and pick up a win.

Coventry City has now gone two games without a win. They are, however, unbeaten in their past four league home games and will be looking forward to the game on Tuesday.

Luton Town has lost their last two games after losing just one of their previous nine. They’ll want to get their campaign back on track this week, and they should be able to accomplish it.

