Coventry City vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Coventry City will meet Luton Town at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night as the Championship continues this week.

Coventry City vs Luton Town preview

Coventry City will be looking to bounce back after losing 3-1 to Swansea City in their last encounter in the Championship.

Coventry City had 47% possession and 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the match. Gustavo Hamer (84′) was Coventry City’s only goal scorer. Swansea City, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Swansea City scored with Jamie Paterson (12′) and Michael Obafemi (40′, 48′).

Coventry City hasn’t conceded in far too many of their recent games. The fact that Coventry City has been scored against in five of their last six games, allowing nine goals in the process, will be a source of concern for them.

Luton Town and their traveling supporters will be hoping for a better result here after losing their last game in Championship action against Middlesbrough.

Luton Town had 44% possession and 9 shots on goal, with 5 on target, in the encounter. Harry Cornick (96′) was the only Luton Town player to score. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, three of which were on target. Middlesbrough scored with Paddy McNair (17′) and Duncan Watmore (87′).

Luton Town has scored eight goals in their last six games under Nathan Jones. The total number of goals scored against them during those same matches is nine.

Coventry City vs Luton Town team news

Coventry City team news

Josh Eccles and Liam Kelly are both sidelined, however, Fankaty Dabo is likely to return after serving a suspension in the previous game.

Coventry City predicted line-up

Moore; Rose, McFadzean, Clarke-Salter; Kane, Sheaf, Hamer, Bidwell; Allen, Gyokeres, Maatsen

Luton Town team news

The visitors had a difficult weekend, with all three of their substitutes being due to injuries. Kal Naismith, Allan Campbell, and Gabriel Osho were all hurt in the first half and are expected to join Jed Steer and Sonny Bradley on the injured list. Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is out with an injury and is a game-time decision.

Luton Town predicted lineup

Palmer; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Lansbury, Campbell, Bell; Hylton; Jerome, Adebayo

