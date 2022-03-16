Coventry City vs Hull City live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Coventry City will meet Hull City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday night as the EFL Championship continues this week.

Coventry City vs Hull City preview

Coventry City will be hoping to build on their 4-1 Championship victory over Sheffield United.

Coventry City had 48% possession and 27 shots on goal, 15 of which were on target, in the encounter. Viktor Gyökeres (20′), Callum O’Hare (52′, 59′), and Matt Godden (68′) scored for Coventry City. Sheffield United had 12 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Sheffield United’s Sander Berge scored in the 16th minute.

Coventry City has demonstrated defensive tenacity on only a few occasions in recent games. In fact, Coventry City has failed to keep opponents from scoring in five of their last six games, conceding seven goals in the process.

Hull City’s previous game was a 0-0 draw with Birmingham City in the Championship.

Hull City had 49% possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Birmingham City, on the other hand, had 13 shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Coventry City vs Hull City team news

Coventry City team news

Injuries have kept Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly, and Jordan Shipley out of this week’s match.

Coventry City predicted line-up

Moore; Clarke-Salter, Rose, Hyam; Dabo, Allen, Hamer, Maatsen; O’Hare; Godden, Gyokeres

Hull City team news

Because of their injuries, Lewie Coyle, Randell Williams, Nathan Baxter, and Andrew Cannon are all slated to miss Wednesday’s game.

Hull City predicted lineup

Ingram; McLoughlin, Greaves, Jones; Longman, Smallwood, Slater, Fleming; Honeyman, Lewis-Potter; Forss

