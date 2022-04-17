Coventry City vs Bournemouth Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Bournemouth will travel to Coventry City on Monday, they will be hoping to put their run of form behind them and move closer to promotion.

However, the hosts have kept their Championship playoff hopes alive with back-to-back victories, so it will be an exciting match at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Coventry 19/10 Bournemouth 29/20 Draw 23/10

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Predictions

In their most recent game, Coventry City took another step toward the playoffs. The Sky Blues won a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over Birmingham City on Friday, overcoming a two-goal deficit to earn all three points.

With 62 points after 42 games, Coventry City is in ninth place in the Championship table. On Monday, they’ll attempt to keep their winning streak going in a tight race for promotion.

Bournemouth’s goal-scoring woes continued on Friday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Middlesbrough. In the second half, Jefferson Lerma had the best chance to break the deadlock, but he only managed to hit the crossbar.

With 74 points from 40 games, the Cherries are still in second place in the league. They will be aiming for a win this weekend in order to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Coventry City has won two games in a row. However, they have only won one of their previous five home league games, and they will be trying to change that starting on Monday.

Bournemouth has gone three games without a win or a goal. They had had a dry spell this long in April and May of last year. They have lost both of their away games this season and may have to settle for a point next week.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Bournemouth @ 23/10 with Bet UK

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Coventry City will be seeking to build on their 2-4 Championship win against Birmingham City.

Coventry City had 53% possession and 13 shots on goal, with seven on target, in the encounter. Ben Sheaf (40′, 45′), Michael Rose (71′), and Callum O’Hare (90′) scored for Coventry City. Birmingham City, on the other hand, had 12 shots on goal, two of which were on target. Birmingham City’s goals came from Kristian Pedersen (12′) and Gary Gardner (39′).

Whereas Bournemouth drew 0-0 with Middlesbrough in their previous Championship match.

Bournemouth had 51 percent possession and eight shots on goal, two of which were on target, in the encounter. Middlesbrough had five shots on goal, one of which was on target.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth betting tip: Coventry City vs Bournemouth to draw @ 23/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Coventry City vs Bournemouth Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Coventry City vs Bournemouth?

Coventry City vs Bournemouth will be played on 18th April 2022.

What time does Coventry City vs Bournemouth Kick Off?

Coventry City vs Bournemouth will kick off at 19:00.

Coventry City vs Bournemouth Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Coventry City Team News

Fankaty Dabo suffered an injury the previous time they played and is questionable for Monday’s game. Jake Clarke-Salter and Matt Godden are both out with COVID-19, as are Jordan Shipley and Josh Eccles.

Coventry City Predicted Line Up: Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Michael Rose, Dominic Hyam; Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maasten; Callum O’Hare; Viktor Gyokeres

Bournemouth Team News

Junior Stanislas, Kieffer Moore, Morgan Rogers, and Jordan Zemura are all injured, while David Brooks is still out with cancer.

Bournemouth Predicted Line Up: Mark Travers; Adam Smith, Nathaniel Phillips, Lloyd Kelly, Ethan Laird; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Jaidon Anthony

