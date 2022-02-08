Coventry City vs Blackpool prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Blackpool travels to the Coventry Building Society Arena to face Coventry City on Tuesday, looking for their fourth win in five EFL Championship games.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:45

Date: 8th February 2022, Coventry Building Society Arena

Bet £10 on Coventry City vs Blackpool and Get £40 in Bet Credits

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Coventry City vs Blackpool Prediction

With both teams tied for points in the bottom half of the table, we predict a tight game on Tuesday. We think the points will be split in this one, with each team scoring one goal.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Blackpool @ 51/20 with 888Sport.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Coventry City’s hopes of challenging for a place in the promotion playoffs in May have vanished after a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough last weekend.

The Sky Blues have dropped five points behind these teams and will be anxious to get back on track against mid-table rivals Blackpool on Tuesday.

Three of Coventry City’s previous five league matches have concluded in a 1-0 victory. Mark Robins’ team has struggled at home recently, winning just one of their last five league games at The Coventry Building Society Arena.

Blackpool’s defensive performances have significantly improved in recent weeks. They drew 1-1 with red-hot leaders Fulham at Craven Cottage ten days ago.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 22/19.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Betting Odds

Match Winner

Coventry @ 5/6 with 888Sport

Draw @ 5/2 with 888Sport

Blackpool @ 7/2 with 888Sport

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 22/19

Under 2.5 @ 7/9

Coventry City vs Blackpool Free Bet

