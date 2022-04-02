Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Saturday afternoon, Blackburn Rovers travel to Coventry City knowing that they need three points to stay in the Championship playoffs. The Sky Blues, who are now in 11th place, are six points behind the visitors with a game in hand, giving them a chance to claw their way back into the promotion battle.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Coventry 21/10 Blackburn 14/5 Draw 11/5

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Predictions

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw with Derby County before the international break. In the 28th minute, Matthew Godden put the Sky Blues ahead, but in the 66th minute, Tom Lawrence equalized from the spot for the hosts.

Reading defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-0 away from home. The difference between the two teams was Josh Laurent’s goal in the 78th minute.

The setback delivered a serious blow to the Lancashire club’s promotion hopes. After two more games, they have plummeted to sixth place, just two points ahead of seventh-placed Middlesbrough.

Coventry City is currently in 11th place with 55 points from 38 games, putting them within striking distance of the top six.

Although their recent dismal record leaves a lot to be desired, the two sides still have a chance at promotion. Blackburn has been particularly dismal on the road and will need to enhance their game if they are to return to the Premier League after a decade out.

Goals have been hard to come by for both teams, therefore we’re picking the hosts to win by a single goal.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers @ 21/10 with Bet UK

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Coventry City prepares for this match after a 1-1 draw with Derby County in the Championship.

Coventry City had 46 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Matt Godden (28′) scored the goal for Coventry City. Derby County had 15 shots on goal, six of which were on target. Derby County’s goal came from Tom Lawrence (67′).

Blackburn Rovers and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing their last game in Championship action to Reading.

Blackburn Rovers had 59 percent possession and 15 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the match. Reading’s opponents had eight shots on goal, six of which were on target. Reading’s Josh Laurent scored in the 78th minute.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers betting tip: Coventry to win @ 21/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers?

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers will be played on 2nd April 2022.

What time does Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Kick Off?

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers will kick-off at 19:00.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Coventry Team News

Due to injuries, Kyle McFadzean, Liam Kelly, and Josh Eccles are all unavailable, while Michael Rose is out with COVID-19. Josi Jones is a game-time decision.

Coventry Predicted Line Up: Ben Wilson; Michael Rose, Ben Sheaf, Dominic Hyam; Ian Maatsen, Todd Kane, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O’Hare, Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

Blackburn Team News

Injury has ruled out Ryan Nyambe, Ben Brereton, Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Dilan Markanday, Daniel Ayala, and Deyovaisio Zeefuik.

Blackburn Predicted Line Up: Thomas Kaminsky; Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke, Darragh Lenihan; Harry Pickering, Joe Rothwell, Lewis Travis, Joe Rankin-Costello; Bradley Johnson; Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan

