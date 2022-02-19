Coventry City vs Barnsley prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Barnsley travels to Coventry City on Saturday, they will be looking to build on their first league success in 14 games.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 19th January 2022, Coventry Building Society Arena
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Coventry City vs Barnsley Prediction
Although Coventry City has regressed from their early-season form, the Sky Blues are still in contention for promotion. They do, however, need to start putting points on the board, and the game against Barnsley provides the perfect opportunity to do so.
The visitors have struggled all season, but their stunning victory against QPR last Saturday may have given them a boost. Nonetheless, we’re betting for the hosts to win by a comfortable margin.
Coventry City vs Barnsley Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Barnsley @ 8/15 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
- Check out the best Coventry City vs Barnsley free bets
- Find out where to watch the Coventry City vs Barnsley live stream
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Coventry City vs Barnsley Betting Tips
Coventry City will be trying to improve on their last outing, which saw them lose 2-0 to Cardiff City in the Championship.
Coventry City hasn’t conceded in recent years on a very unusual occasion. Coventry City’s defence has been breached in five of their previous six matches, resulting in the loss of eight goals.
Barnsley will enter this game fresh off a 1-0 Championship victory against Queens Park Rangers in their previous outing.
The numbers speak for themselves: Barnsley has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring eight goals in total. Barnsley’s defence hasn’t been very strong. We’ll find out whether or not that pattern will continue here.
Coventry City vs Barnsley Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/12.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Coventry City vs Barnsley Betting Odds
Match Winner
Coventry @ 8/15 with bet365
Draw @ 3/1 with bet365
Barnsley @ 6/1 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 13/12
Under 2.5 @ 5/6
Coventry City vs Barnsley Free Bet
Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:
- Click here to go to the bet365 offer
- Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
- Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
- Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip