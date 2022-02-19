Coventry City vs Barnsley prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

When Barnsley travels to Coventry City on Saturday, they will be looking to build on their first league success in 14 games.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 19th January 2022, Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City vs Barnsley Prediction

Although Coventry City has regressed from their early-season form, the Sky Blues are still in contention for promotion. They do, however, need to start putting points on the board, and the game against Barnsley provides the perfect opportunity to do so.

The visitors have struggled all season, but their stunning victory against QPR last Saturday may have given them a boost. Nonetheless, we’re betting for the hosts to win by a comfortable margin.

Coventry City vs Barnsley Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Barnsley @ 8/15 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Coventry City vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Coventry City will be trying to improve on their last outing, which saw them lose 2-0 to Cardiff City in the Championship.

Coventry City hasn’t conceded in recent years on a very unusual occasion. Coventry City’s defence has been breached in five of their previous six matches, resulting in the loss of eight goals.

Barnsley will enter this game fresh off a 1-0 Championship victory against Queens Park Rangers in their previous outing.

The numbers speak for themselves: Barnsley has been scored against in five of their previous six games, with opponents scoring eight goals in total. Barnsley’s defence hasn’t been very strong. We’ll find out whether or not that pattern will continue here.

Coventry City vs Barnsley Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/12.

Coventry City vs Barnsley Betting Odds

Match Winner

Coventry @ 8/15 with bet365

Draw @ 3/1 with bet365

Barnsley @ 6/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/12

Under 2.5 @ 5/6

Coventry City vs Barnsley Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

