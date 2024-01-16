American Football

Could C.J. Stroud Become The First Rookie Quarterback To Ever Appear In The Super Bowl?

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
CJ Stroud
CJ Stroud

C.J. Stroud has been sensational for Houston this season during his first year in the league and he could yet make history next month in becoming the first ever rookie to quarterback to play at a Super Bowl.

A Record Breaking Season For C.J. Stroud

When C.J. Stroud was selected second in the NFL draft at the beginning of the year big things were expected, but the Houston quarterback has blown those expectations away by some measure during his rookie campaign.

The Texans still remain in contention to win the Super Bowl this year with Stroud at the helm, although they are the clear outsiders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy at +2800 with most NFL bookmakers.

Houston were able to secure a playoff birth with a 10-7 record through the regular season, as a narrow victory against the Indianapolis Colts clinched the AFC South during the final game of the year.

Through the regular season Stroud was breaking all sorts of records, becoming one of the most successful rookie quarterbacks to date in the NFL.

Stroud threw for 4,108 passing yards during the regular season, which is the third-most by a rookie in NFL history. It wasn’t just Stroud’s passing distance that was impressive though, as he became renowned for his ball protection through the year.

No other quarterback protected the ball like Stroud did this year, as he led the league in interception percentage, throwing a pick on just 1% of his passes – which no rookie has achieved since 1946.

The Houston quarterback also led the league in his touchdown-to-interception ratio, with 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions making Stroud the youngest to ever lead the category in the NFL.

Can C.J. Stroud Win The Super Bowl?

With the regular season over now Stroud will look to play a big role in the playoffs, as the season closes in on the Las Vegas Super Bowl which comes up at the beginning of next month.

The Texans and Stroud were able to easily qualify for the Divisional round this weekend, following a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns in their Wildcard match.

Stroud’s post-season debut was certainly as impressive as his NFL debut season, with the Texans QB throwing for 274 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in an easy win against Cleveland.

No rookie has ever even started in the Super Bowl, let alone won one, so if C.J. Stroud were to spearhead his Houston side to footballs biggest prize, it certainly would be some feat.

The Texans have never appeared in the Super Bowl before, but after 21 years of waiting could they have finally found the leader to take them all the way?

Houston’s biggest test yet will come on Saturday, as they travel to Baltimore to take on AFC champions Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
CJ Stroud
American Football

LATEST Could C.J. Stroud Become The First Rookie Quarterback To Ever Appear In The Super Bowl?

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 16 2024
Allen playoffs
American Football
2024 Super Bowl Odds: Buffalo Odds Slashed Following Impressive Wildcard Round Win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 16 2024

The NFL post-season is reaching its exciting climax in the coming weeks and following the Wildcard Round last weekend, we take a look at the latest Super Bowl LVIII odds….

divisional round
American Football
NFL Divisional Round Playoff Picks: Odds, Predictions, Picks, Lines & Spreads For Every Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 16 2024

The NFL playoffs continue this weekend, as eight teams remain in the fight for Super Bowl LVIII next month and ahead of the action – we have our NFL Divisional…

NFL Divisional Round
American Football
NFL Divisional Round Playoff Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels Ahead Of The 2024 Post Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 16 2024
Los Angeles Rams
American Football
MyBookie NFL Wild Card Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
Tony Pollard pic
American Football
MyBookie NFL Wild Card Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic
American Football
BetOnline NFL Wildcard Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In Free Bets For Detroit Lions vs Los Angeles Rams
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 14 2024
Arrow to top