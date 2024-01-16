C.J. Stroud has been sensational for Houston this season during his first year in the league and he could yet make history next month in becoming the first ever rookie to quarterback to play at a Super Bowl.

A Record Breaking Season For C.J. Stroud

When C.J. Stroud was selected second in the NFL draft at the beginning of the year big things were expected, but the Houston quarterback has blown those expectations away by some measure during his rookie campaign.

The Texans still remain in contention to win the Super Bowl this year with Stroud at the helm, although they are the clear outsiders to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy at +2800 with most NFL bookmakers.

AFC Divisonal round is SET 🍿 Texans @ Ravens on Saturday 4:30 ET Chiefs @ Bills on Sunday at 6:30 ET pic.twitter.com/wsXelrQInN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2024

Houston were able to secure a playoff birth with a 10-7 record through the regular season, as a narrow victory against the Indianapolis Colts clinched the AFC South during the final game of the year.

Through the regular season Stroud was breaking all sorts of records, becoming one of the most successful rookie quarterbacks to date in the NFL.

Stroud threw for 4,108 passing yards during the regular season, which is the third-most by a rookie in NFL history. It wasn’t just Stroud’s passing distance that was impressive though, as he became renowned for his ball protection through the year.

CJ Stroud broke the record for most pass attempts without an interception to start an NFL career (151) 👏 The @HoustonTexans seem to have found their franchise QB 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Gjs6HdPn3E — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2023

No other quarterback protected the ball like Stroud did this year, as he led the league in interception percentage, throwing a pick on just 1% of his passes – which no rookie has achieved since 1946.

The Houston quarterback also led the league in his touchdown-to-interception ratio, with 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions making Stroud the youngest to ever lead the category in the NFL.

Can C.J. Stroud Win The Super Bowl?

With the regular season over now Stroud will look to play a big role in the playoffs, as the season closes in on the Las Vegas Super Bowl which comes up at the beginning of next month.

The Texans and Stroud were able to easily qualify for the Divisional round this weekend, following a convincing win over the Cleveland Browns in their Wildcard match.

Stroud’s post-season debut was certainly as impressive as his NFL debut season, with the Texans QB throwing for 274 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in an easy win against Cleveland.

No rookie has ever even started in the Super Bowl, let alone won one, so if C.J. Stroud were to spearhead his Houston side to footballs biggest prize, it certainly would be some feat.

The Texans have never appeared in the Super Bowl before, but after 21 years of waiting could they have finally found the leader to take them all the way?

Houston’s biggest test yet will come on Saturday, as they travel to Baltimore to take on AFC champions Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round.