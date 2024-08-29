The Premier League transfer window comes to a close on Friday night and Ivan Toney’s future still remains one of the biggest unanswered questions of the summer – but could Arsenal make a late move for the Brentford forward?

Are Arsenal Plotting Toney Transfer?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney throughout the summer and although the player was reportedly keen on a move, a bid never came from the Gunners.

There is still time left for Arsenal to strike up a shocking late move for Toney this week, with just over 24 hours left in the Premier League transfer window.

Earlier this week, Arsenal finally sold Eddie Nketiah, with the 25-year-old striker moving on to Crystal Palace in a deal worth around £30million including add-ons.

🚨🔴🔵 Eddie Nketiah to Crystal Palace, here we go! Deal in place between clubs for £25m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons. Nketiah already accepted to join #CPFC two days ago and he’s now set to complete medical tests. Permanent move as Arsenal wanted, green light arrived. pic.twitter.com/sF64SndvL5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2024

With Nketiah now gone, Mikel Arteta is left short for options at striker, as only Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain to play the role should nobody else join.

Jesus has constantly struggled with injuries throughout his career in North London and yet again last weekend he was left out of the Arsenal squad for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa with an apparent groin strain.

Although the injury isn’t deemed to be serious, Arsenal could be left with only Havertz up front this season which is not ideal for a side chasing the Premier League title.

Toney was absent for the majority of Brentford’s season last year as he finished serving a suspension due to breaching FA betting laws, but when he returned, the 28-year-old looked as sharp as ever.

After an encouraging end to his domestic campaign, Toney earned a call-up to the England squad for the Euros this summer and again, he looked impressive in the times he featured.

Brentford have already confirmed that Toney will not play this weekend in their league fixture against Southampton amid transfer speculation.

BREAKING: Ivan Toney will not be playing for Brentford against Southampton on Saturday 🚨 pic.twitter.com/geBLqkC4nM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2024

Toney could be available for a price as low as £40million this summer, with Brentford keen to not lose their star on a free transfer next summer when his current contract expires.

Should Arsenal make a late move for Toney, they would have to fight off interest from Saudi Arabian clubs as well as potentially Chelsea, who are also reportedly keen on the forward.