Could Arsenal Make A Late Move In The Transfer Window For Ivan Toney?

Olly Taliku
The Premier League transfer window comes to a close on Friday night and Ivan Toney’s future still remains one of the biggest unanswered questions of the summer – but could Arsenal make a late move for the Brentford forward?   

Are Arsenal Plotting Toney Transfer?

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney throughout the summer and although the player was reportedly keen on a move, a bid never came from the Gunners.

There is still time left for Arsenal to strike up a shocking late move for Toney this week, with just over 24 hours left in the Premier League transfer window.

Earlier this week, Arsenal finally sold Eddie Nketiah, with the 25-year-old striker moving on to Crystal Palace in a deal worth around £30million including add-ons.

With Nketiah now gone, Mikel Arteta is left short for options at striker, as only Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain to play the role should nobody else join.

Jesus has constantly struggled with injuries throughout his career in North London and yet again last weekend he was left out of the Arsenal squad for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa with an apparent groin strain.

Although the injury isn’t deemed to be serious, Arsenal could be left with only Havertz up front this season which is not ideal for a side chasing the Premier League title.

Toney was absent for the majority of Brentford’s season last year as he finished serving a suspension due to breaching FA betting laws, but when he returned, the 28-year-old looked as sharp as ever.

After an encouraging end to his domestic campaign, Toney earned a call-up to the England squad for the Euros this summer and again, he looked impressive in the times he featured.

Brentford have already confirmed that Toney will not play this weekend in their league fixture against Southampton amid transfer speculation.

Toney could be available for a price as low as £40million this summer, with Brentford keen to not lose their star on a free transfer next summer when his current contract expires.

Should Arsenal make a late move for Toney, they would have to fight off interest from Saudi Arabian clubs as well as potentially Chelsea, who are also reportedly keen on the forward.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
