Cortland Sutton Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Indianapolis Colts With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Thursday Night offers us a terrific AFC Conference matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Broncos WR Cortland Sutton could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Thursdays prop bet offerings.
Courtland Sutton vs Indianapolis Colts Player Props Betting Tips
- Courtland Sutton over 0.50 TD receptions @ +171 with BetOnline
- Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions @ -135 with BetOnline
Courtland Sutton vs Indianapolis Colts Tip 1: Cortland Sutton over 0.50 TD receptions @ +171 with BetOnline
Sutton leads Denver in targets as well as receptions, and has even found his way into the end zone once this season. The Colts allow 1.8 TD passes per contest, and we expect one of those TD’s to belong to Sutton on Thursday night.
Courtland Sutton vs Indianapolis Colts Tip 2: Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions @ -135 with BetOnline
Sutton has caught four or more balls in each of his last four contests, and there’s no reason to expect him not to have several balls thrown his way Thursday night. Sutton is on pace for a career type season, and he’ll continue his usual offensive production Thursday night.
