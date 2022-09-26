Cooper Rush Player Prop Bets And Picks vs New York Giants With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Ahead of Monday Night’s NFC East battle between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks for Dallas QB Cooper Rush.
Cooper Rush vs New York Giants Player Props Betting Tips
Cooper Rush vs the New York Giants Tip 1: Cooper Rush over 1.5 TD passes @ +260 with BetOnline
Rush has done a nice job stepping in for injured QB Dak Prescott. He tossed a TD pass in his first start for Dallas and threw for 235 yards without an interception and more importantly Rush was sacked but once. He’ll likely enjoy that same protection tonight against a Giants defensive line with just three sacks on the season.
The Giants are without an interception and has allowed 1.5 TD passes this season. Without pressure, Rush is going to have the time to find his men, and he could realistically hit this total by the 1st half tonight.
Cooper Rush in the Cowboys' 20-17 W 🔥
19/31
235 YDS
1 TD
Game-winning drive
2-0 as a starter 👀 pic.twitter.com/GfHtxx4FKu
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2022
Cooper Rush vs the New York Giants Tip 2: Cooper Rush over 202.5 Passing Yards @ -120 with BetOnline
Seeing as though we like Rush to throw a couple of TD passes, it only makes sense for Cooper to exceed the 202.5 total. We’re paying a bit more juice for a better number, but this one should hit.
Rush had 31 passing attempts in their 20-17 home win over Cincinnati, and being the away underdog normally means throwing the ball, looking up at the scoreboard. The Giants allow 6.6 yards per completion and if Rush throws more than 30 times, and we believe that he will, he’ll exceed the total.
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Dallas Cowboys
|-103
|New York Giants
|-107