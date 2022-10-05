Countries
Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada

Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada

Updated

2 hours ago

keeneland

Saturday’s Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 is one of the big races on a jam-packed weekend for horse racing fans and by using our dedicated Bovada Sportsbook promo code – INSIDERS – you can grab up to $750 in free bets to use on Keeneland Grade 1 contest.

See How To Use This Bovada Horse Racing Promo Code For Coolmore Turf Mile 2022

You can claim up to a max of $750 in free bets by using our unique Bovada promo codeINSIDERS.

  1. JOIN Bovada Here
  2. Open your account and deposit $1,000 with horse racing promo code INSIDERS
  3. Receive $750 in Free Bets to use on Saturday’s Keeneland $1m Coolmore Turf Mile (75% matched deposit)

Open An Account With Bovada

Coolmore Turf Mile 2022: When Is The Race?

Run on the turf over a trip of 1m, the Grade One $1m Coolmore Turf Mile is staged at Keeneland racecourse at their Fall Meet and is for 3 year-old+ fillies and mares.

The winner will also get a pass for the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov 5, back at Keeneland.

📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022
🏇Racetrack: Keeneland, Turf
💰 Purse: $1,000,000

Why not take your horse racing betting to the next level with BOVADA and receive a 75% matched deposit welcome bonus (up to $750) to use on the 2022 Coolmore Keeneland Turf Mile

The Best Horse Racing Sports Betting Sites 2022

How Do I Place A Coolmore Turf Mile Horse Racing Bet With My Bovada Bonus?

Good news – this won’t take long, just a few moments so not a bad return for a cool $750 in FREE BETS that you can use on the races at the Keeneland Fall Meet this weekend.

Just follow our easy guide below to begin placing bets with your new Bovada 75% matched deposit bonus – which, if you want, you can use on Saturday’s main Keeneland race, the 2022 Coolmore Turf Mile.

  • Go to the ‘Sportsbook’ area on the BOVADA site
  • Click on ‘Horses’ in their TOP navigation menu
  • See a list of the upcoming horse racing fixtures – find ‘Keeneland’
  • Click on the Coolmore Turf Mile to bring up the runners, riders and latest betting odds
  • Find the horse you want to bet on, click the odds next to the horse (this will pop-up up a bet slip)
  • Add your preferred stake to the bet slip, click ‘place bet’ using your NEW Bovada bonus

Current Bovada Promo Code and Free Bet Bonus Offer

Bonus  Bonus Description Promo Code Claim
BOVADA: Sportsbook Welcome Bonus 75% deposit match – up to $1,000 (no staking required) Use Promo Code: INSIDERS Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada

Keeneland Coolmore Turf Mile, Oct 8, 2022

With a $1m purse, the Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland is also one of the main weekend draws – a race the Paulo Lobo barn has won for the last two seasons.

Formerly run as the Shadwell Turf Mile and the Keeneland Turf Mile in recent years, the race has a new backer for 2022, with John Magnier’s Coolmore taking the reins.

The bonus for the winner of Saturday’s Keenland $1 Coolmore Turf Mile is they will also get a golden ticket to run in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov 5, back here at Keeneland.

Last year’s Turf Mile winning horse – In Love – went onto finish 7th in the Breeders’ Cup Mile the following month, behind Space Blue.

Bovada Horse Racing Promo Code: Get $750 In Free Bets for The 2022 Coolmore Turf Mile

Boost your new Bovada betting account with a FREE $750 to use on Saturday’s $1m Coolmore Turf Mile from Keeneland racecourse.

Take a look below as we showcase the BOVADA $750 Horse Racing Free Bet Offer and the quick steps to get yourself up to $750 in Keeneland horse racing free bets.

Head to their site from one of the links on this page. Then, once you’ve hooked up with Bovada, you are only a few clicks away from releasing a 75% MATCH DEPOSIT BONUS up to a MAXIMUM of $750.

Remember – Our promo code when depositing, so you get the maximum $750 bonus, is INSIDERS.

Once your deposit has been approved (no longer than 30 mins), your bonus will be credited to your account and you will be ready for wagering. Plus, if you want to begin off with a slightly lower amount, then maybe deposit $500, then you’ll be matched with a bonus of $375, or a $100 first deposit gets you a $75 free bet – you get the drift!

Offer Only Applies To Your First Deposit – However, do note, as this Bovada offer is only available on your FIRST DEPOSIT – therefore, we hope you can take full advantage and secure the maximum amount you can by getting the $750 free bet bonus ($1,000 deposit required).

Bovada Promo Code Key Terms

  • 75% Matched Deposit up to $750 Bonus (deposit $1,000 to get full $750 free bet)
  • This Bonus can only be redeemed on your FIRST DEPOSIT
  • Bonus is credited within 30mins of first deposit

    Breeders’ Cup Mile 2022 Betting

    See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Mile on Saturday Nov 5, at Keeneland

    Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker
    MODERN GAMES 6/4 40% Bovada Logo
    INSPIRAL 6/1 14.3% Bovada Logo
    REAL WORLD 7/1 12.5% Bovada Logo
    SONGLINE 7/1 12.5% Bovada Logo
    MY PROSPERO 8/1 11.1% Bovada Logo
    NATIVE TRAIL 10/1 9.1% Bovada Logo
    SPENDARELLA 10/1 9.1% Bovada Logo
    IVAR 12/1 7.7% Bovada Logo
    MALIJOOM 12/1 7.7% Bovada Logo
    TENEBRISM 12/1 7.7% Bovada Logo
    SANTIN 14/1 6.7% Bovada Logo
    BAR THE REST 20/1 4.8% Bovada Logo

    All odds correct as of on Weds Oct 5 and subject to change

    Coolmore Turf Mile Recent Winners

    • 2021: IN LOVE
    • 2020: IVAR
    • 2019: BOWIES HERO
    • 2018: NEXT SHARES
    • 2017: SUEDOIS
    • 2016: MISS TEMPLE CITY
    WATCH: In Love Winning The 2021 Coolmore Turf Mile

    $5,625 in Horse Racing Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS

    See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Horse Racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,625 to use on any of the US horse racing action this weekend.

    Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
    BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
    		 INSIDERS -200 30 days Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada
    Bovada $750: 100% deposit match up to 
    		 INSIDERS -200 None Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada
    BetUS $3,125: 125% deposit match up to
    		 INSIDERS -280 14 days Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada
    Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
    		 INSIDERS -200 None Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Offer: Horse Racing Promo Code For $750 Free Bet From Bovada

     

     

