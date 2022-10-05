Coolmore Turf Mile 2022 Betting Guide For Keeneland Race

The $1million Coolmore Turf Mile is the big draw on the Saturday card at the Keeneland Fall Meet this weekend. The ‘big bucks’ race is also another Breeders’ Cup ‘Win and You’re In’ event, with the successful horse getting a golden ticket for the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov 5.
Coolmore Turf Mile 2022: When Is The Race?
Run on the turf over 1m, the Grade One $1m Coolmore Turf Mile is staged at Keeneland racecourse at their Fall Meet and is for 3 year-old+ fillies and mares.
📅Date: Saturday October 8, 2022
🏇Racetrack: Keeneland, Turf
💰 Purse: $1,000,000
Coolmore Turf Mile Betting Guide, Sat Oct 8
Plenty going on this Saturday with the Rodeo Drive Stakes and the American Pharoah Stakes – both Grade 1 races at Santa Anita, that are also part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series.
Plus, there is the Joe Hirsch Classic Stakes this Saturday at Aqueduct (formerly run at Belmont Park) to look forward to. No Breeders’ Cup pass for the winner in this one, but will a top Grade 1 race that will be one of the showcase races this weekend.
But, with a $1m purse, the Coolmore Turf Mile at Keeneland is also one of the big weekend draws – a race trainer Paulo Lobo has won for the last two seasons.
Formerly run as the Shadwell Turf Mile and the Keeneland Turf Mile in recent years, the race has a new backer for 2022, with John Magnier’s Coolmore taking the reins
Last 3 Year-Old Coolmore Turf Mile Winner Was In 2006
The Coolmore Turf Mile is open to horses aged 3+, but it’s the slightly older horses that have fared better. The last 3 year-old to land the first prize was the Aidan O’Brien-trained Aussie Rules in 2006.
While since 1999 the race has only produced two winners aged 3.
4 and 5 Year-Olds Have The Best Recent Records
It’s the 4 and 5 year-olds that have done best – winning 5 of the last 6 between them and also 11 of the last 15 renewals.
The 2022 Coolmore Turf Winner Will Get A Pass For The Breeders’ Cup Mile
The bonus for the winner of Saturday’s Keenland $1 Coolmore Turf Mile is they will also get a free pass to run in the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Nov 5, back here at Keeneland.
Last year’s Turf Mile winner – In Love – went onto finish 7th in the Breeders’ Cup Mile the following month, behind Space Blue (watch again below).
Breeders’ Cup Mile 2022 Betting
See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Mile on Saturday Nov 5, at Keeneland
|Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|MODERN GAMES
|6/4
|40%
|INSPIRAL
|6/1
|14.3%
|REAL WORLD
|7/1
|12.5%
|SONGLINE
|7/1
|12.5%
|MY PROSPERO
|8/1
|11.1%
|NATIVE TRAIL
|10/1
|9.1%
|SPENDARELLA
|10/1
|9.1%
|IVAR
|12/1
|7.7%
|MALIJOOM
|12/1
|7.7%
|TENEBRISM
|12/1
|7.7%
|SANTIN
|14/1
|6.7%
|BAR THE REST
|20/1
|4.8%
All odds correct as of on Weds Oct 5 and subject to change
Coolmore Turf Mile Recent Winners
- 2021: IN LOVE
- 2020: IVAR
- 2019: BOWIES HERO
- 2018: NEXT SHARES
- 2017: SUEDOIS
- 2016: MISS TEMPLE CITY
WATCH: In Love Winning The 2021 Coolmore Turf Mile
