MMA

Conor McGregor in the Mix to be Next Opponent for Ilia Topuria According to Betting Odds

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
mcgregor v topuria
mcgregor v topuria
  • Conor McGregor has a 5% chance to face Ilia Topuria next.
  • Alexander Volkanovski odds-on favorite for rematch as Topuria’s next fight.
  • Movsar Evloev +400 to be Topuria’s next opponent.

Ilia Topuria Next Opponent Odds

  • Alexander Volkanovski -175
  • Movsar Evloev +400
  • Yair Rodriguez +600
  • Brian Ortega +800
  • Max Holloway +1600
  • Conor McGregor +2000

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Ilia Topuria’s stunning second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski to claim the Featherweight title has sparked speculation about his next opponent. Conor McGregor emerges as an unlikely but intriguing choice, while a rematch with Volkanovski and a bout with Movsar Evloev are also strong possibilities.

Conor McGregor 20/1: A Distant but Captivating Matchup

Despite being a longshot with odds at +2000, a fight against Conor McGregor is an enthralling prospect.

Topuria’s repeated callouts and McGregor’s renowned status in the UFC make this matchup captivating, although McGregor’s current roster status and weight class difference present significant hurdles.

Alexander Volkanovski Most Likely Next Opponent for Topuria

A rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, with odds at -175, is highly anticipated and is the most likely route for Topuria.

Both fighters have expressed their desire for an immediate rematch, possibly in Spain, setting up a potential epic sequel to their recent showdown.

Undefeated Evloev Possible Next Fight for Topuria

Movsar Evloev, an unbeaten prospect ranked fifth in the featherweight division, holds odds of +400 for a matchup with Topuria next up.

A fight against Evloev would be an intriguing test for the new champion, matching his skills against another rising star in the division.

Other Potential Contenders

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega, who are set to face each other, represent additional challenging options for Topuria.

Max Holloway, though less likely due to his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje, could also be a future contender.

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens, comments, “The featherweight division is hyped after Topuria’s remarkable victory. While a McGregor fight seems a long shot, it’s a tantalizing idea.

“The more probable rematches with Volkanovski or a bout with Evloev offer Topuria viable paths to solidify his championship status. The division is ripe with talent, making Topuria’s next move highly anticipated in the UFC.”

Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans
Author Image

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
Marek Zuckerberg UFC Dana White 1
MMA

LATEST Mark Zuckerberg UFC Fight Odds: Elon Musk Front-Runner To Face Facebook CEO

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 19 2024
song yadong
MMA
Song Yadong’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: Petr Yan Looking Likely to be Next Fight for ‘Kung Fu Kid’
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 11 2023

Petr Yan Strong Favorite to be Next Fight for Song Yadong Deivison Figueiredo +175 to be Yadong’s Next Opponent Cory Sandhagen Has 22% Chance to Face Yadong Next Song Yadong…

Alex Pereiras Girlfriend Children
MMA
Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Middleweight Champion Still Married?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 13 2023

UFC fans around the world want to know a bit more about the Brazilian MMA superstar, Alex Pereira, and his personal life. For example, who is Pereira’s girlfriend? Here is…

Alex Pereira UFC
MMA
How To Bet On UFC 295 in Florida – Best UFC Betting Sites In FL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 09 2023
Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira UFC
MMA
How To Bet On UFC 295 in Texas- Best UFC Betting Sites In TX
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 09 2023
jailton almeida
MMA
Jailton Almeida Next Opponent Betting Odds: Curtis Blaydes Favorite to Face ‘Malhadinho’ Next
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 06 2023
mcgregor chandler
MMA
Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: Chandler Fight Increasingly Likely After McGregor Reenters USADA Testing Pool
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 16 2023
Arrow to top