Conor McGregor has a 5% chance to face Ilia Topuria next.

Alexander Volkanovski odds-on favorite for rematch as Topuria’s next fight.

Movsar Evloev +400 to be Topuria’s next opponent.

Ilia Topuria Next Opponent Odds

Alexander Volkanovski -175

-175 Movsar Evloev +400

+400 Yair Rodriguez +600

+600 Brian Ortega +800

+800 Max Holloway +1600

+1600 Conor McGregor +2000

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Ilia Topuria’s stunning second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski to claim the Featherweight title has sparked speculation about his next opponent. Conor McGregor emerges as an unlikely but intriguing choice, while a rematch with Volkanovski and a bout with Movsar Evloev are also strong possibilities.

Conor McGregor 20/1: A Distant but Captivating Matchup

Despite being a longshot with odds at +2000, a fight against Conor McGregor is an enthralling prospect.

Topuria’s repeated callouts and McGregor’s renowned status in the UFC make this matchup captivating, although McGregor’s current roster status and weight class difference present significant hurdles.

Alexander Volkanovski Most Likely Next Opponent for Topuria

A rematch with Alexander Volkanovski, with odds at -175, is highly anticipated and is the most likely route for Topuria.

Both fighters have expressed their desire for an immediate rematch, possibly in Spain, setting up a potential epic sequel to their recent showdown.

Undefeated Evloev Possible Next Fight for Topuria

Movsar Evloev, an unbeaten prospect ranked fifth in the featherweight division, holds odds of +400 for a matchup with Topuria next up.

A fight against Evloev would be an intriguing test for the new champion, matching his skills against another rising star in the division.

Other Potential Contenders

Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega, who are set to face each other, represent additional challenging options for Topuria.

Max Holloway, though less likely due to his upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje, could also be a future contender.

SportsLens Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens, comments, “The featherweight division is hyped after Topuria’s remarkable victory. While a McGregor fight seems a long shot, it’s a tantalizing idea.

“The more probable rematches with Volkanovski or a bout with Evloev offer Topuria viable paths to solidify his championship status. The division is ripe with talent, making Topuria’s next move highly anticipated in the UFC.”