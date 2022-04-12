Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden betting tips: Boxing predictions and odds

CONOR BENN takes on Chris van Heerden in the highly anticipated welterweight clash in Manchester this weekend. The super-fight takes place on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester with a fantastic undercard, including the rematch between Chris Billam-Smith and Tommy McCarthy, to look forward to as well.

In what is on paper another relative step up for Benn, ‘The Destroyer’ will be expecting to beat van Heerden in impressive fashion this weekend. The winner here is surely destined for a huge welterweight clash later in the year, so be sure not to miss this mammoth bout in Manchester on Saturday night.

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden prediction

Conor Benn is the overriding favourite here and it is clear to see why. ‘The Destroyer’ has an impeccable record of 20 wins, with 13 of those wins coming via stoppage.

On paper, you look at this fight an think Benn will more than likely make that 14 stoppage victories in 21 fights, as his opponent has been inactive and hasn’t faced as devastating a puncher in his career as Conor Benn.

However, van Heerden’s one stoppage defeat came in elite company. The current welterweight king and arguably a top five pound-for-pound fighter, Errol Spence Jr, is the only man to have beaten the South African inside the scheduled distance. That was back in 2015, when Spence was probably at a similar level to what Benn is now, if not slightly lower.

All of the stats point towards a Benn stoppage, and here at SportsLens we find it difficult to disagree with that. Whether or not it will be an early night for Benn or whether van Heerden takes him some rounds, that remains to be seen.

Samuel Vargas couldn’t last one round against Benn. Chris Algieri couldn’t last any more than five before getting viciously knocked out. Both of these men are arguably tougher tests on paper for Benn than van Heerden is, so the KO win is extremely likely this weekend for the 25-year-old.

We think Benn will win in emphatic fashion. So at a price of EVS with BoyleSports to win on via stoppage in rounds 1-6, we think this is a safe bet and it will more than likely last less than 6 rounds.

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden prediction: Benn to win in rounds 1-6 @ 1/1 with BoyleSports

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden betting tips

As previously mentioned, we think it is more or less a foregone conclusion that Benn will beat van Heerden via stoppage. The question on everyone’s lips is when exactly will that knockout come?

Well, we think it could come in the first half of the fight for sure. Van Heerden will no doubt have game and be tough as old boots, but he’ll need a bit more than that to last several rounds aginst the formidable and spiteful son of Nigel Benn.

Errol Spence took four rounds to deal with van Heerden way back in 2015, and we think Saturday’s fight could provide something similar. Benn will be looking to make a statement and in the back of his mind may want to beat Spence’s achievement and stop his South African rival within three.

However, we can see van Heerden getting his way through a few rounds, avoiding Benn’s big shots before eventually folding under the sustained pressure and relentlessness of Conor benn.

For this reason, we could see it going a similar distance as the Spence fight, if not a couple of rounds longer. So a Benn knockout in rounds 4-6 @ 21/10 with BoyleSports looks like a great value bet for us here at SportsLens.

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden betting tip: Benn to win in rounds 4-6 @ 21/10 with BoyleSports

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden best bet

As Benn is such an overriding favourite, it is difficult to find a big prided bet which is likely to happen. Unless of course you pick a singular round you think Benn might win in, then you will get a good return, but your bet only has three minutes to become a winner.

We think the best bet for this fight on Saturday night in Manchester is a Benn knockout. To us, it looks likely that it will come in the first half of the fight, as mentioned already in the prediction and betting tip section of this article.

If you want to be even safer, and think maybe it might be van Heerden who secures the knockout, but again feel like the fight will only last six rounds or so, then this could be the bet for you.

Saturday’s welterweight clash between Britain’s Conor Benn and South Africa’s Chris van Heerden to last under 6.5 rounds, can be backed at a decent price of 8/11 with BoyleSports.

That means no matter who wins the fight, if it lasts less than six-and-a-half rounds, your bet will be deemed a winner.

We think Benn inside six is the best bet here, but to be on the safe side, the fight to last under 6.5 rounds could be the bet for you!

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden best bet: Fight to last under 6.5 rounds @ 8/11 with BoyleSports

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Conor Benn 1/16 Chris van Heerden 7/1 Draw 22/1

When is Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden?

Date: Saturday, 16th April

Ring Walks expected: 10.30pm GMT, AO Arena, Manchester, England

Conor Benn vs Chris van Heerden TV channel and live stream

TV channel: If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this welterweight mega fight on Saturday live from Manchester.

Live stream: DAZN subscribers can also catch the action online via the DAZN app.

Tale of the Tape

Conor Benn record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 28th September 1996 (25-years-old)

28th September 1996 (25-years-old) Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: 70″

70″ Total Fights: 20

20 Record: 20-0 (13 KOs)

Chris van Heerden record and bio:

Nationality: South African

South African Date of Birth: 19th June 1987 (34-years-old)

19th June 1987 (34-years-old) Height: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Reach: 72″

72″ Total Fights: 31

31 Record: 28-2-1 (12 KOs)

