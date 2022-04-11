Conor Benn next fight: Date, Opponent, Odds and Venue Details

Conor Benn faces a tough test as he prepares to take on Chris van Heerden

Conor Benn Next Fight: Benn vs van Heerden

While Conor Benn might not be super pleased with his upcoming fight, it will be a tough set for the young Briton when he defends the WBA Continental Welterweight Championship against Chris van Heerden.

The South African South Paw king is not at the peak of his powers but would prove to be a tough test to a man who is also planning on taking on Chris Eubank Jr. somewhere down the road.

Benn vs van Heerden Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Benn 1/10 van Heerden 8/1 Draw 28/1

When is Benn vs van Heerden?

Benn v van Heerden will take place on April 16.

Where is Benn vs van Heerden?

Benn v van Heerden will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Benn v van Heerden: Undercard

MAIN EVENT: Benn v van Heerden

Chris Billam-Smith vs Tommy McCarthy

Campbell Hatton vs Lee Glover

Jordan Thompson vs Mariano Angel Gudino

Jack Cullen vs TBA

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Ben Ridings

Cyrus Pattinson vs Danny Mendoza

Luke Evans vs Miguel Cesario Antin

Conor Benn Record

20-0-0

What belt does Conor Benn hold?

Conor Benn has the WBA Continental Welterweight Championship around his waist.

How to watch Benn v van Heerden live stream for free

