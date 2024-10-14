Dorival Junior’s under-fire Brazil will try to pick up their second consecutive victory when they lock horns with Peru in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying this week. Continue reading to get all the crucial information about one of the most highly anticipated matches of the week.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying: Brazil vs Peru – Date, Time, and Where to Watch in US

Five-time world champions Brazil will welcome Peru to the BRB Mane Garrincha Arena for their 10th CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The game will kick off at 8:45 PM ET / 5:45 PM PT on Tuesday, October 15.

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and NBC Universo en Espanol will telecast the game in the United States.

Brazil vs Peru: Preview

Form Guide

One of the most successful international teams in the world, Brazil, has not been consistent under current manager Dorival Jr. They began their qualifying journey with consecutive wins over Bolivia (5-1) and Peru (1-0), but then lost their way. They dropped 11 of 12 points in their following four games, drawing 1-1 with Venezuela and losing to Uruguay (2-0), Colombia (2-1), and Argentina (1-0).

The Selecao bounced back with a 1-0 win over Ecuador but fell to an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to Paraguay on Matchday 8. On Matchday 9, Brazil narrowly secured a 2-1 win over Chile, with Luiz Henrique popping up with the winning goal in the 89th minute. The win helped Brazil to fourth place in the CONMEBOL rankings with 13 points, two points clear of seventh-placed (playoff spot) Venezuela.

Peru, meanwhile, picked up their first win in the CONMEBOL qualifiers on Friday, October 11. Their 1-0 win came over second-placed Uruguay, with Miguel Araujo popping up with the winning goal in the 88th minute.

Team News

Brazil will be without Real Madrid ace Vinicius Junior and Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, with both players nursing injuries. Lucas Paqueta will also be unavailable due to suspension, but that should not come as a concern for Dorival Jr., as he would be able up call upon Bruno Fernandes to fill in.

Peru, meanwhile, will be without midfield pair Renato Tapia and Yoshimar Yotun, striker Gianluca Lapadula, and defenders Miguel Trauco and Anderson Santamaria. They coped well without so many of their top players, claiming an excellent win over star-studded Uruguay.

Head-to-Head

Brazil and Peru have met 52 times over the years. The Selecao has thoroughly dominated this fixture, claiming 38 wins and losing only five. Nine games have ended all square.

Brazil vs Peru: Prediction

Peru did a mega job against Uruguay last week, but we do not think they will be able to make lightning strike twice. There could be a few nervy moments for Brazil, but we expect them to come through, claiming a 3-1 win over Peru.