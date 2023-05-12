The Confidence Game Preakness Stakes odds 2023 sees this season’s Rebel Stakes winner at +1200 to win the Pimlico race with the best US horse racing betting sites. However, Confidence Game was also down the field in 10th in the Kentucky Derby last time, so needs to recover from that.



Confidence Game Preakness Stakes Odds



We saw Confidence Game winning the 2023 Rebel Stakes in the slop back on Feb 25 at Oaklawn Park, but since then this Desormeaux-trained colt could only manage 10th in the Kentucky Derby – beaten 14 1/2 lengths.

He’s therefore got a fair bit of ground to make up with the winner Mage on that running, while having broken well and faded the jury is out regarding the trip for Confidence Game.

On a plus, his yard won the Preakness Stakes back in 2016 with Exaggerator, so know what’s needed to win the “Run for the Black-Eyed Susans”.

Confidence Game Career Stats

Age: 3

Runs: 8

Wins: 3

Total Career Winnings: $785,525

Trainer: J.Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: James Graham

Last Race: 10th Kentucky Derby (G1), May 6, 2023 (Churchill Downs)

Note: Odds are subject to change

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 5:45pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage +200 | First Mission +240 | Disarm +800

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Confidence Game Winning The Rebel Stakes



