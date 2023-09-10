If you want to bet on the NFL in West Virginia then we have found the best online sports betting sites for you, offering wide markets, incredible odds and awesome free bet offers.

NFL Betting Options In West Virginia

West Virginia sports bettors are spoilt for choice when it comes to betting markets for the new NFL season. What’s more, the West Virginia sports betting sites on our list offer not only the common markets to bet on, but also a wide range of niche markets including vast player prop bets to give punters even more variety.

We’ll take a look at some of the most popular bets for NFL betting online in West Virginia below.

Spread Betting

Spread betting involves betting on the margin of the final score rather than the outright winner. With spread betting, the teams are evened out, so the winning team has to win by a certain margin in order to win the spread bet. Alternatively, the underdog can lose, and as long as they lose by less than the spread, then you can win your bet. An example of this is below:

Las Vegas Raiders +4 Spread -109

Denver Broncos -4 Spread -111

In this instance because the Denver Broncos are the favorite, they have been given a -4 handicap. This means that if you bet on the Denver Broncos, they not only have to win, but they have to win by 4 points for you to win your bet. If they win by less than 4 points, then the bet will be lost.

Similarly, if you bet on the Raiders and they win the game or lose the match by fewer than 4 points, then you win your bet. However, if they lose by more than 4 points, then the bet is lost.

Spread betting equals out the teams, so that bets are placed on both options, rather than just the favorite, and the odds are often much better than a moneyline bet.

Moneyline

The moneyline is the simplest and quickest of bets and is just a prediction on which team you think will win the contest.

As a general rule, the team with the negative number (‘-‘) is the favorite, and the team with a positive number (‘+’) is the underdog, although some teams are more evenly matched.

The only downside of moneyline betting is that it doesn’t offer the greatest odds, unless you successfully pick an underdog who pulls off an unexpected win.

Total Over/Under

Over/under is a popular market when NFL betting online in West Virginia. With this market, you aren’t choosing who will win the game, you are betting on whether the total points scored will be over or under the number stated by the bookie. The odds may appear as below:

O 54.5 -105

U 54.5 -115

In this example, if 55 points or more are scored in the contest, then the over bet will win. If 54 or fewer points are scored then the under bet will win.

Player Props

Player prop bets refer to bets placed on the specific performance of a player rather than the team or result.

You will find player props for any milestone a player can hit at our chosen West Virginia sports betting sites, for example, the number of passing yards for any given player, how many sacks, how many receiving yards or how many touchdowns a player will score.

Whether you win or lose this bet has nothing to do with the game winner or the final score, and everything to do with if your chosen player hits the specific milestone you have bet on.

Same Game Parlay

Same Game Parlays are where the largest odds can usually be found. This is where you combine two, three or more bets in one to multiply your odds.

In the game used above, you could bet on Las Vegas Raiders to win, total touchdowns to be over 4.5 and for the second quarter to be the highest scoring one of the contest. Consolidating them into one bet would hugely improve your odds, but all bets must land for it to win.

As the NFL season kicks off, West Virginia bettors can look forward to plenty of ups and downs, exciting action and an abundance of betting opportunities as well.

Here is an example of an upcoming fixture and some of the key betting markets you can bet on.



Spread Moneyline Over/Under Dallas Cowboys -3.5 / +100 -170 O 46.5 / -110 New York Giants +3.5 / -120 +150 U 46.5 / -110

Odds taken from BetOnline are correct at time of writing, but subject to change.