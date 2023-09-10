NFL

Complete Guide To NFL Betting Online In Utah – Utah Sports Betting Update

Lee Astley
Best NFL Betting Sites

If you want to bet on the NFL in Utah then we have found the best online sports betting sites for you, offering vast markets, incredible odds and exceptional free bet offers. These sites are completely accessible and safe for Utah bettors regardless of the sports betting regulations in state so why miss out?

Best Utah Betting Sites For NFL Betting

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site's sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA

How To Bet On NFL Online In Utah

NFL Betting Options In Utah

Utah sports bettors have a huge amount of choice when it comes to betting markets for the new NFL season. Our recommended Utah sports betting sites offer all the usual markets and much more on top. With a wide variety of exclusive and niche markets including player prop bets, they provide bettors with even more variety to choose from.

We’ll take a look at some of the most popular bets for NFL betting online in Utah below.

Spread Betting

Spread betting involves betting on the margin of the final score rather than the outright winner. With spread betting, the teams are evened out, so the winning team has to win by a certain margin in order to win the spread bet. Alternatively, the underdog can lose, and as long as they lose by less than the spread, then you can win your bet. An example of this is below:

  • Las Vegas Raiders +4 Spread -109
  • Denver Broncos -4 Spread -111

In this instance because the Denver Broncos are the favorite, they have been given a -4 handicap. This means that if you bet on the Denver Broncos, they not only have to win, but they have to win by 4 points for you to win your bet. If they win by less than 4 points, then the bet will be lost.

Similarly, if you bet on the Raiders and they win the game or lose the match by fewer than 4 points, then you win your bet. However, if they lose by more than 4 points, then the bet is lost.

Spread betting equals out the teams, so that bets are placed on both options, rather than just the favorite, and the odds are often much better than a moneyline bet.

Moneyline

The moneyline is the simplest bet you can place and is just a prediction on which team you think will be victorious.

As a general rule, the team with the negative number (‘-‘) is the favorite, and the team with a positive number (‘+’) is the underdog, although some teams are more evenly matched.

The downside of moneyline betting is that it is very basic and often doesn’t provide the best odds, unless you successfully pick an underdog who pulls off a surprise win.

Total Over/Under

Over/under is a popular market when NFL betting online in Utah. With this market, you aren’t choosing who wins the game, you are betting on whether the total points scored will be over or under the number provided by the bookie. The odds may appear as below:

  • O 54.5 -105
  • U 54.5 -115

In this example, if 55 points or more are scored in the contest, then the over bet will win. If 54 or fewer points are scored then the under bet will win.

Player Props

Player prop bets refer to bets placed on the specific performance of a player rather than the team or result.

You will find player props for any milestone a player can hit at our chosen Utah sports betting sites, for example, the number of passing yards for any given player, how many sacks, how many receiving yards or how many touchdowns a player will score.

Whether you win or lose this bet has nothing to do with the game winner or the final score, it’s all about whether your chosen player hits the specific milestone you have bet on.

Same Game Parlay

Same Game Parlays are where the most exciting odds can be found. This is where you combine two, three or more bets to multiply your odds for bigger payouts.

In the example used above, you could bet on Las Vegas Raiders to win, total touchdowns to be over 4.5 and for the second quarter to be the highest scoring one of the contest. Consolidating them into one bet would hugely improve your odds, but all bets must land for it to win.

Latest Utah Sports Betting Update

Utah hasn’t legalized sports betting in state yet, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the NFL betting action.

The Utah sports betting sites on our list not only welcome new customers from Utah, but they offer much more than regular bookies can anyway including generous free bet offers.

Our recommended sites give new customers outstanding bonuses such as hundreds of dollars in free bets, plus regular reload offers too. They also give the best odds and widest markets for NFL betting, something the traditional bookies just can’t compete with.

Registration is quick and easy, taking only a few minutes with no KYC checks, anyone over 18 years can join and you’ll find very few betting limits once registered, meaning you won’t feel restricted or limited when betting.

If you’re looking to try NFL betting online in Utah, then look no further, these sites have it all.

Odds For NFL Betting Online In Utah

As the NFL season kicks off, Utah bettors can look forward to plenty of ups and downs, exciting action and an abundance of betting opportunities as well.

Here is an example of an upcoming fixture and some of the key betting markets you can bet on.

Spread Moneyline Over/Under
Dallas Cowboys -3.5 / +100 -170 O 46.5 / -110
New York Giants +3.5 / -120 +150 U 46.5 / -110

Odds taken from BetOnline are correct at time of writing, but subject to change.

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
